Tazewell, Va. – It will be two more weeks before Tazewell County Supervisors take up the issue of what to do with the statute of a Confederate soldier that stands in front of the courthouse.
Citing a rise in the number of Covid 19 cases in the county and the desire to give the public a chance to address the matter the board canceled its planned July 7 meeting. They scheduled a special called meeting for July 21 at four p.m. to consider the matter.
The county has seen its Coronavirus cases rise from 16 to 22 in the last week with Supervisor Travis Hackworth among those testing positive. County Attorney Chase Collins said the July 21 meeting date will still give the county time to get the issue on the ballot.
Collins said the county has until the middle of August to get the issue worded properly and an order issued placing it on the ballot.
Under the law that took effect July 1 the local governing body has sole authority to decide what happens to the monument. The locality may remove it, relocate it, contextualize it or cover it. Local boards are required to hold a public hearing or hold an advisory referendum prior to taking any action on the issue.
If the board were to decide to take action on the monument they would have to offer it to a museum, historical society, or government or military battlefield first. One of those organizations would have 30 days to take possession and relocate it.
