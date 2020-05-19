Kris Sheets is the happiest she’s been in at least six weeks.
The librarian who not only knows her patrons by name, but also knows their children’s names, their dogs’ names and perhaps even their college GPA, is back home – that place at the heart of her calling.
With her desire to serve and ingenuity combined with her peers’ willingness to delve into a new way of serving the community, Sheets is back at work in the Saltville Public Library.
Sheets has worked from home during the pandemic-necessitated shutdown and even led two popular virtual book clubs that have attracted readers from Marion to Wytheville to Ohio. Still, she was restless. “I couldn’t stop worrying about my patrons,” she acknowledged this week. Many are isolated and live alone, she said. Many are elderly.
As the shutdown progressed, Sheets said she was urged to encourage library patrons to turn to digital resources.
For many, Sheets knew digital borrowing isn’t an option. Not everyone has access to the Internet, she noted. She thought of patrons who ask her to set up their phones and tablets and knew that accessing digital books would be challenging at best.
Then, an idea began to form.
Sheets wondered if curbside service, being widely used for restaurants, could also work for some library services.
The librarian began her research. She wanted to know: “How do we reach people in a way they need?”
Via social media, she reached out to fellow librarians – some as far away as Australia.
Despite online doubters, Sheets believed curbside service could work. She knew a need existed. “We need pleasure more than ever,” she declared.
She checked with the Centers for Disease Control and American Library Association to learn about possible COVID-19 transmission via books. She learned the risk was minimal, and books could also be quarantined and treated.
Then, Sheets wanted to know if library curbside service would be legal under the governor’s orders. She checked with Del. Israel O’Quinn, who came back with an answer the next day. As long as social distancing and related guidelines were followed it would be legal.
Sheets drew up a proposal for her supervisor, library director Robb Farmer.
Also a lawyer, Farmer had questions. He also wanted to talk to staffers at the county’s Marion and Chilhowie branches. He wanted every branch or no branch to offer the service.
Even with his skepticism, Farmer said, “It was killing us to not be able to serve.”
Last week, every branch began curbside service.
Sheets is at home. “It made me feel like I have a purpose again,” she said.
Her 20 appointments for the first Thursday were filled in short order. The day before, as she prepared individual’s requests, she was running out of room so she called a few folks and did a soft opening of curbside service. Hungry for new reading material, everyone said yes and arrived in mere minutes. “They’re so grateful,” she said. “Everybody is loving it.”
A self-professed hoarder, Sheets has even found a new purpose for leftover Storytime kits. When she was preparing books for children, she added a kit and other activities.
Sheets truly does know her patrons. For a woman undergoing treatment for cancer, she prepared her a set of new books that hadn’t been handled or previously checked out.
“These aren’t random people. I certainly wouldn’t do anything that puts them at risk.”
Sheets believes curbside service is just the first phase of re-opening the libraries to the public. Even as society opens up, she knows the library can’t just throw open its doors and return to pre-pandemic practices. However, she’s adamant that reality can best be viewed as an opportunity and answered with creativity. “We will find the new normal and make it work.”
In her decade with the Saltville branch, she’s witnessed how important the library is to the community. “It’s not just about books,” Sheets said. “The library is a community center and resource, a place of connection…. People need food… shelter…. They need connection.”
She can’t believe it took her so long to find her life’s work.
Prior to becoming Saltville’s librarian, Sheets worked in administration at Emory & Henry College, her alma mater. She earned a master’s degree in education. Yet, she prayed for God to help her find her purpose.
One day, Sheets took a leap of faith – an act that’s not in keeping with her personality. “I’m very much not a risk-taker. I don’t speed. I use my turn signal. I don’t have more than 10 items in the 10 or less line.”
However, she decided to earn another master’s in library science. She resigned her E&H post without another job in the wings.
When Sheets texted a friend the news, her friend messaged back that a job was open at the Saltville Library.
Sheets applied.
On the day E&H threw her a farewell party, she was offered the Saltville job.
In the years since the Saltville native has brought her passion for her hometown and libraries to her work, often serving her community in multiple ways.
Her fellow E&H alumni and co-workers noticed.
This spring, they awarded her the Carl and Ruth Looney Humanitarian Award, which is given “to an individual who has demonstrated special service to humanity…; has made unusual personal sacrifice; has shown a long and dedicated commitment to service; has achieved a remarkable single accomplishment; has shown special creativity and innovation which benefits humanity; and/or deserves special consideration because of the urgency of other person’s needs being met by this person. This award is named for the Rev. Carl and Ruth Looney and their family who excelled at using humble means to achieve amazing service.”
During an online presentation of the award, E&H’s Scott Sikes said by selling vegetables and collecting returnable soda bottles, the Looneys raised more than $1 million to help an African village and so the award is given to someone who accomplishes the extraordinary with ordinary means.
Describing Sheets as someone who isn’t ordinary, he noted that her love and passion are evident in her actions. He cited delivering books to the homebound, getting food for those in need, rounding up clothes for a domestic violence victim, and her love of the “tiny humans” who attend her Storytime programs.
Monica Hoel, E&H’s alumni director, said, “Kris was chosen because we see her as part-librarian and part-community advocate. So many of us have a story about something we've seen her do that is clearly above and beyond what is expected for her job. And that's kind of it: it's not a job for Kris -- it's more like her calling. She understands that the library is a refuge in the middle of a small community: folks come for help and safety and education and exploration -- not just a book. She KNOWS the community... and she KNOWS the people who use that library -- she even picks out books for a lot of them because she knows what they like to read! She recognizes issues and stands ready to find a solution. Our humanitarian award is named for two people who did extraordinary things with very ordinary means: Kris does that every day. I'm betting that this library has a budget that belies the wealth of successful events and outreach programs that she oversees throughout the year. Kris has figured out a way to stay excited about learning and excited about the community in which she serves and that enthusiasm allows her to do extraordinary things through the Saltville Public Library.”
Sheets called the award an honor and said, “I’ve got big shoes to fill.”
She also deflected the accolades, saying, “It’s a testament to our library system. It matters to us that we do serve.”
Community members put the focus back on Sheets. In Facebook posts congratulating Sheets, they spoke of her “Herculean effort,” her “single handedly” preparing a child for kindergarten, and called her a “huge ray of light into my darkness.” One simply wrote, “You are a hero.”
As she got back to work at the library, Sheets said, “It’s been a blessing.”
