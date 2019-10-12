Laura Lu Copenhaver is a well-known figure in the history of Smyth County. The remarkable accomplishments of this beloved woman are now being honored with the dedication of a statue at a plaza in Virginia’s Capitol Square. Laura Lu will occupy a place of honor, along with 11 other notable women in Virginia’s history. Voices from the Garden celebrates the role women have played in our state’s 400-year history. The monument is a tribute to the women whose “ideals, visions and spirit of sacrifice have illuminated the path today for all who follow them.” The formal dedication will take place on Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. Seven statues will be dedicated at this time.
A review of Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver’s biography provides a glimpse into the life of a woman who constantly sought ways to benefit those around her. Laura Lu was born on Aug. 29, 1868, in Columbus, Texas, and died on Dec. 18, 1940.
An untitled article written about Laura Lu for a church publication provides the following information about her family. “Laura Lu was the eldest of five children, born to Presbyterian Katherine Killinger and Lutheran John Jacob Scherer. God’s working through this family, those exceptional endowments have been administered for Him, is a saga to be told one day by the seventh or eighth generation. The Scherer family is filled with ministers and missionaries, teachers and writers, both Presbyterian and Lutheran. One member of the Scherer family laughingly commented that, ‘Lutheran ministers are predestined to marry Presbyterians!’
“The Scherers, Killingers, Henderlites, and Copenhavers figure significantly in a volume on the History and Traditions of Southwest Virginia. In it, Laura Copenhaver has written an exciting account of her mother’s saving of the records of Smyth County from the ‘Yankees’ on their way to Wytheville. Her father, a prominent clergyman was founder and president (1873-1909) of Marion College, where she taught English literature for thirty years. Her husband, Bascom E. Copenhaver was superintendent of county schools over a long period.
“The old Scherer home, ‘Rosemont,’ purchased by the Copenhavers, became headquarters for the handicraft project she started for the development and support of the mountain women. A charming catalog, picturing reproductions of old weaving and quilting designs and handmade furniture, carries this line from Li Yung Tang: ‘As are the things we make, so are we ourselves.’
“Mrs. Copenhaver was a dreamer, her family say, and could let the bread burn while she sat under a tree writing poetry; but Rosemont bears witness to the fact that she could bring her visions down to earth. Her missionary talks and pageants were backed up by one of the highest forms of mission effort—helping others to help themselves. According to a niece, ‘Heralds of Christ’ is a summing up of the meaning of her life. A letter from Miss May Scherer, who directed the Rosemont Industry after Laura Lu’s death, tells that this hymn was written by Mrs. Copenhaver ‘one summer after she had planned to attend a conference of Church workers. For some reason, she was unable to go and she wrote this hymn and sent it in her place.’
“From many interesting items about Laura Lu Copenhaver’s brilliant mind, varied activities, graciousness as hostess, and deep spirituality, this tribute from one niece stands out: ‘Of all Aunt Laura Lu’s gifts of mind and heart, the most wonderful to me was that I could always find rest with her, no matter how busy she was, or how many important people were claiming her attention. She remained calm and ready to share the peace and serenity at the core of her being.’
“In the little book, “Meditations from the Notebook of Laura Scherer Copenhaver,” three of the titles are Rest, Communion with God, and Tranquility. Many of the meditations sound the note of resting in God or waiting for God. These lines are characteristic: ‘Let me find peace in God from whom proceed throughout the universe, order, repose, tranquility. Through every part of me, the stream of repose flows from God. For now, I choose peace as my possession and my feet shall walk with all quiet things in the universe.’ This was the quality of life Jesus offered when He said, ‘Come unto me…and I will give you rest…’ not rest that is ease and inactivity, but rest that refreshes, that flows on to others, that provides the ‘faith and strength’ to ‘prepare across the earth the King’s highway.’
Laura Lu was a visionary, a trusted confidante, a fountain of wisdom, and a woman blessed with the ability to see the infinite worth of each person. She was a pillar of strength, constantly serving as a steadying force for her family and those who fell within her sphere of influence. Her letters to her children provide constant and gentle reminders of the importance of spirituality in one’s life. It is this spirituality and her eloquence in writing that gave birth to the hymn, “Heralds of Christ.” The words of the hymn penned by her in 1915 remain to inspire others on their spiritual pathway.
To coincide with the dedication of the Virginia Women’s Monument and the unveiling of Laura Lu Copenhaver’s statue, several churches in Smyth County will be singing, “Heralds of Christ,” during their Sunday, Oct. 13, services.
To learn more about the Virginia Women’s Monument, please visit www.womensmonumentcom.virginia.gov. The dedication on Monday, Oct. 14, will be live streamed, for those interested in participating online.
