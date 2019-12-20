An Abingdon man and a juvenile are in custody and two other suspects at large following the Friday morning robbery of a Saltville residence.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said deputies responded to a report of a home invasion on Lions Club Road around 5:30 a.m. There, a man told police that four people broke into the home, assaulted him and took several items. The man, who suffered only minor injuries, told police that at least one of his assailants had a handgun.
Minutes after the sheriff’s office receieved the report, a deputy stopped a vehicle near the crime scene. Shuler said two people fled from the vehicle and another was taken into custody.
A search of the area conducted by the sheriff’s office, Virginia State Police, and Chilhowie, Saltville and conservation police resulted in the capture of an additional suspect, Shuler said.
Chirstopher Gevon Flowers, 18, of Abingdon, and a 16-year-old male, also of Abingdon, are charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery and use of a firearm while in commission of a felony.
Shuler said the only description police have of the other two suspects is that they were males wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.