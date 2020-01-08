ABINGDON, Va. — Come hear Martin Clark.
The attorney is slated to be featured as the first “Sunday with Friends” event of 2020 at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.
Clark leads off this year’s “Sunday with Friends” literary series, now in its 21st year. This popular series brings leading regional and national writers to the Abingdon area. Later this year, you’ll find Ellen Elmes, Lee Smith, Rita Quillen and Gary Powers among the other authors featured at “Sunday with Friends.”
The lively Clark is the author of “The Substitution Order,” his fifth legal thriller with a Virginia setting.
In this work, the character of Kevin Moore is a high-flying attorney who hits rock bottom after an inexplicably tumultuous summer leaves him disbarred and separated from his wife.
Still, Moore is determined to set his life right again, but the troubles keep coming.
When a bizarre, mysterious stranger threatens Moore with an “invitation” to join a multimillion-dollar scam, Moore finds that he needs every bit of savvy, using all the law’s tricks and hidden trapdoors — just to stay out of prison.
Look for book sales and signings after Clark’s appearance. For more, call 276-676-6390.
