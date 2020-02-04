Gena Rickmon James is having a lot of fun with her coffee and food truck in Saltville.
Gypsy Coffee Company started as a tribute to her father’s love of travel and a good cup of coffee wherever he went, and has become a favorite with people in town and traveling through.
“My dad liked to travel when we were younger, all over the country from the Grand Canyon to Pennsylvania,” Gena said. “He lived in Alaska when he was in the Air Force. Dad would always have coffee with his parents and then my brother in the mornings. He enjoyed morning coffee with the family.”
Not much of a coffee drinker herself, Gena said she knows how popular it is with those who drink it and enjoy the modern varieties so the idea of a coffee truck was appealing.
Gypsy Coffee Company can usually be found six days a week on Highway 91 up behind the post office and across from Troutman’s Store. Depending on her schedule at the Food City Warehouse in Abingdon, Gena operates the food truck Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 4-8 p.m.
Folks can find a hot cup of coffee or iced coffee and lattes, biscuits and gravy in the mornings, cookies, and a variety of items for lunch and dinner, including southwest chicken, cowboy chili and tamale pie. The coffee is freshly roasted from Dark Hollow Micro Roasters in Sugar Grove. Varieties include Dragon’s Breath, Midnight Sun, Morning Glory and Cowboy Up. Gena makes her own fresh creamer every day. She also has hot chocolate and hot tea.
She started her Gypsy Coffee Company business last June and operated her coffee and food truck at the Saltville Labor Day Festival and began setting up in town in October.
Sur 81
Named for its location along South Interstate 81, Sur (Spanish for south) 81 on Highway 16 in Marion offers a combination of Mexican and American food items.
Open since September 2019, Sur 81 is owned and operated by Juan Carlos Ramirez in partnership with Mi Puerto on North Main Street in Marion. He is assisted by his wife, Leticia Torres, and a staff of six.
Ramirez said he wanted to open his own Mexican food restaurant but wanted to do something a little different, especially with breakfast. He offers a typical American-style sit-down breakfast with such items as biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon and ham, pancakes, chicken and waffles, specialty omelets and fruit. Everything is homemade. Breakfast is popular, especially on weekends, he said.
Lunch also offers American favorites of burgers and fries, sandwiches and soups. And dinner is chipotle style with build-your-own burritos, nachos, tacos, quesadillas and a burrito bowl.
The restaurant offers some soft drinks not commonly found anymore, including Mellow Yellow and Mr. Pibb. Alcohol is available in beer, wine and mixed drinks.
“People love it. They’re friends, family, they heard about it at Mi Puerto, and social media helped people find us,” said Ramirez. “I enjoy it. It puts a smile on people’s faces. When customers let us know they like it, that makes us happy and that’s all we want.”
Sur 81 is open Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast is served until 3 p.m. and lunch begins at 10:30 a.m.
Robertson Hollow Florist & Catering
Jessica Robertson started offering lunch at her floral shop in Rural Retreat and when she expanded to Marion customers asked if she would be offering lunch there as well.
Well, of course, she would, and two months after opening the Marion store in September 2019, Robertson began providing Wednesday lunch deliveries in the downtown area. She hopes to build a small dine-in lunch area in the near future.
Robertson said she ran her Rural Retreat location from 2009 to 2013, took a break, and then reopened in 2017. She started the restaurant there in 2018.
“It was a big hit,” she said. At first, she did catering and offered bakery items at a small, intimate lunch counter. “It grew from there,” she said, to a small, dine-in restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week day along with a custom-order bakery and full-service catering.
After opening her full-service floral shop in downtown Marion, Robertson began receiving the requests for lunch so she began a delivery or pick-up service on Wednesdays.
“The response is fantastic,” she said. “People really want that hearty, comfort food.”
The shop offers homemade breads, salads all season, soups and sandwiches made with local products as much as possible, and homemade desserts.
Lunch orders must be made by Tuesday at 4 p.m. for delivery on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and noon, or pick-up until 1 p.m.
Robertson is assisted by five staff members with a combined 50-plus years of experience in the floral business, She is considering building a kitchen at the Marion shop for an expanded restaurant service as she becomes more established in the community.
Visit the downtown Marion location on Monday, Feb. 3, for a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and Valentine’s Day décor. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon.
For more information, for catering services, or to order lunch on Wednesdays, call 276-378-5616. You can also email robertsonhollow@gmail.com for information and check out their Facebook page for lunch menus.
