BRISTOL, Va. — As part of an Eagle Scout’s service project, the community gathered Saturday to honor Revolutionary War patriot John Carmack.
The cemetery, situated in a heavily wooded area off Kings Mill Pike, has been reclaimed and refurbished as part of a Scout project undertaken by 16-year-old Tennessee High School junior Andrew Steward, who is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 8 in Bristol, Virginia.
Last year, Steward said he was considering what service project to complete when he learned of the Carmack Family Center, which is located at The Reserve, a private community. Steward said he was especially interested in a history project.
The yearlong project involved historic research and significant tree and debris removal. Reserve staff members Tammi Berry and Denise Dickenson worked with Washington County Historical Society member Charlie Barnett on gravesite identification and additional cemetery restoration. A flagpole, fence, information boxes and landscaping elements were also added to honor the site, which contains 15 known graves, including Carmack’s.
Several other individuals, families, organizations and businesses assisted with the project, Steward said.
“This project has helped me better understand the history of this area and has inspired me to be active in my community,” Steward said. “I now have a greater appreciation for the importance of preserving our history and the efforts required to ensure that it is upheld. I am honored to have been able to participate in the restoration of the Carmack Cemetery.”
Carmack served in the Continental Army from 1778 to 1779 under Gen. Lachlan McIntosh. He was also a member of the Overmountain Men, who are best known for their role in the American victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780, according to a news release. In addition, Carmack fought and was severely injured in the Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774 and served as a volunteer soldier following his official war service. He died in 1833 at age 82.
Steward consulted with the Overmountain Victory Trail Association in Abingdon, Virginia, to obtain further information about Carmack for his project.
During Saturday’s ceremony, members of the OVTA led participants in the same prayer that was offered on behalf of the Overmountain Men as they began their journey from Sycamore Shoals, Tennessee, to Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Carmack’s memory was honored with a flag raising, a bagpipe and fife tribute and a black powder salute by members of the OVTA.
“We are proud to honor John Carmack, a Revolutionary War patriot,” said Tom Vaughn, a member of the OVTA and a descendent of Carmack’s brother, Cornelius. “He shed sweat, blood and tears in his efforts to help bring freedom to our American colonies. It is up to all of us to uphold his legacy as his story, and that of his compatriots, continues through us as citizens of the United States of America.”
Carmack’s grave has also been approved for commemoration by the Daughters of the American Revolution, which will place an official marker at the site in the future.
