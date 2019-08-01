ABINGDON, Va. — One-of-a-kind artist creations are catching shoppers’ eyes at the “Best in Virginia” Juried Arts and Crafts Show at the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon this week.
Schery Collins, of Abingdon, found just the thing for a friend who recently added a new cat to her household: a live, cat-shaped topiary.
Gardening is more than a hobby for vendor Rebecca Willis, whose business is A Living Art Topiary. The Bean Station, Tennessee, artist makes the topiaries, many of which are in whimsical shapes of animals — cats, elephants, swans, horses, turtles, bunnies and even chickens.
Dog-shaped topiaries are favorites among her customers. “I also have a lot of requests for turtles,” said Willis.
The moss-covered topiaries come in mushroom and wreath shapes, too. Some are lifesize, such as a full-bodied horse.
Making the topiaries is a bit like a workout for the artist.
Using her hands, Willis bends galvanized fencing wire into animal shapes, spot-welds to make a three-dimensional form and stuffs the shapes with different kinds of moss.
She hikes through the mountains around her home to collect live moss from rocks.
“It’s basically a pot,” said the artist. “You can use any plant, but succulents really like it.”
Willis said the drought-tolerant plants do well in the moss-covered topiaries. “I don’t have to add soil; however, the topiaries do require watering.”
The artist was inspired to make the topiaries for her own yard after seeing them featured in a magazine in the mid-1990s. Living close to Walt Disney World Resort at the time, she took classes at the Florida theme park to sharpen her skills with the craft.
People who like to garden are her best customers. “I’ve sold the topiaries to children as young as 8 and adults as old as 89. Most gardeners go crazy over them.”
Prices for topiaries start at $45.
Willis specializes in custom design pieces for large and small events, such as weddings. “They are excellent as tabletops for fundraising parties,” she said.
She also hosts gatherings for people who want to learn the art form.
Another unique craft at the festival isn’t missing a beat with customers.
The sound of music radiates from the booth of artist Labelle Etodi.
The Tucker, Georgia, vendor loves to show people how his cool invention amplifies music from his cellphone.
It all started as he was fashioning wood to make a flower vase, when he discovered the cone-shaped wood — open on each end — served as a natural amplifier.
“This is a nice piece of art that’s also functional. It’s a combination of art, nature and technology — all in one piece,” said Etodi. “The natural wooden speaker amplifies the sound from all cellphones.”
He calls his business creation “Mangobeat.” The vase-shaped art is made of mango wood to produce echo-friendly, natural wooden music amplification. A cellphone is inserted in a leather-covered slit in the center of the wooden art piece, allowing people to amplify the sounds of their music wherever they go.
“The wood creates an acoustic sound because of the cone shape on both of the ends. It amplifies naturally. It has no electricity, no cords, no batteries and no worries,” said Etodi.
Each handmade amplifier has a unique look and feel.
Etodi uses hydrographics, a method known as immersion printing, where designs and patterns are applied to three-dimensional surfaces.
“A drop of oil in water creates designs in the water that are easily transferred to the wood,” he said.
Mangobeat amplifiers start at $29. Check out “Mangobeat” on Facebook.
The arts and crafts show, featuring artisans from throughout the Southeast United States and beyond, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 4 at Barter Square at Barter’s Smith Theatre.
