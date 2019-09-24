Motorists should expect traffic delays in and around Chilhowie during the Chilhowie Community Apple Festival from Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 29.
From Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29, streets will be closed from Chestnut Avenue to Sanders Avenue and Pine Avenue from Chilhowie Street to Highway 11 and to the old high school for the arts and crafts show.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, U.S. 11 and all access to U.S. 11 will be closed from the west corporate limits of Chilhowie to Chilhowie High School, beginning at 9:40 a.m. until the end of the Apple Festival Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 11 and Highway 107 and ends at the high school. Alternate routes for motorists are Sulphur Springs Road (Rt. 639) to Old Stage Road (Rt. 731) and Lyon’s Gap Road (Rt. 744) to Old Stage Road (Rt. 781).
When parking for the parade and festival events, Chilhowie officials ask drivers to “please be respectful of other people’s property, ask permission, and do not block access to residents or businesses.”
Additionally, there will be no parking on the newly installed sidewalks on East Highway 11 from Church Avenue to Pine Avenue. Violators will be towed at owner’s expense.
