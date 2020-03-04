ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Second Contemporary Art Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
An early bird show is 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, with the main show day scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $1.
Organizer Teresa Tilley is putting the word out to vendors interested in taking part in the show, which currently features 35 local vendors selling handmade jewelry, stained glass, clothing, soaps, yard art and more.
“This is a shopping event for customers who appreciate one-of-a-kind artwork,” said Tilley.
“I hope the event will create more awareness of art in our area. We don’t have a lot of venues for local artists,” she said. “It’s also good for local customers to have the opportunity to shop and buy affordable art.”
Tilley, an Abingdon artist known for her whimsical watercolor paintings, started the bazaar last year as a way to showcase artwork in the community and to create more public awareness of the variety of talented craftspeople in the region.
Serving the community plays a large part in her role as an Abingdon artist and businesswoman, she said. Tilley will designate a portion of the proceeds from the bazaar to benefit Ecumenical Faith in Action, a Christian outreach serving people in poverty and crisis in Southwest Virginia.
There is no juried process for the bazaar; however, new vendors must submit photographs of their work in advance to Tilley at ttilley105@gmail.com by March 15, 2020.
Participating vendors include Lavelle Manufacturing, who will bring leather handbags, wallets, belts, hand-dyed Otto T-shirts, jewelry and accessories; Harmonic Journeys Jewelry & Tree Chimes; Eileen Stoyanoff of The Glass Ceiling Studio; Treva Randall of Diva Treva Soapworks; Barbara Badenhope, who makes garden art; Laura Grantham, Connie Simcox, Emily Edwards, Jo Johnston and Lauren Seigner, painters; Robyn Willmann, jewelry; Beagle Ridge Lavender Farm; and Michael Floyd, who makes floral lamps.
Catering by Catherine will cater the event. Door prizes will be given, and the first 10 customers will receive gifts.
Interested vendors can send a message to ttilley105@gmail.com or 276-698-8818 for more information or to reserve spaces.
