ABINGDON, Va. — A senior citizen that once served as a legislative aide for former U.S. Congressman Rick Boucher and a 17-year-old student at Virginia Highlands Community College who will vote for the very first time this year made their voices heard while attending the League of Women Voters' (LWV) Advocacy Day at the General Assembly in Richmond last week.
Jan Reeves, a psychotherapist in Abingdon, and Kassidy Slaughter of Damascus, both members of the League of Women Voters of Washington County, made the trip together to encourage local legislators to pass issues important to the league.
The statewide day of action that attracted hundreds of local and state league members offered the Southwest Virginia members a powerful intergenerational learning experience.
The event also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters and women’s right to vote. The League of Women Voters, founded by leaders of the women’s suffrage movement, is a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters play a critical role in democracy.
“For me, I thought it was a very important trip because of the anniversary. That needs to be remembered because a lot of women don’t realize we’ve only had the right to vote for 100 years,” said Reeves, who has worked in the General Assembly on two different occasions.
“I also think it’s important for young people to become involved in our local league. Kassidy had expressed an interest in going to League Advocacy Day. It was important that someone from our league pass that opportunity on to a younger woman coming up.”
As a first-time voter this year, Slaughter got to see firsthand how her political voice can help make a difference in decision-making processes. Slaughter, a dual-enrollment college student, plans to pursue a career in politics or corporate law.
“I really appreciated the opportunity to go because I’ve always wanted to get involved in advocacy about issues I’m passionate about. As a member of our local league, I was able to see how everyone comes together for a common cause.”
According to Merry Jennings, president of the League of Women Voters of Washington County, Slaughter is the youngest member of the local league. Among the league’s 38 members, six are college students, many from Emory & Henry College.
“This is the first time in a while that any members from our league have attended Advocacy Day. We are trying very hard to establish closer relationships with our legislators and are pleased that they have been so receptive to seeing our members at a time when they are so busy,” said Jennings.
Meeting local delegates
On the morning of Feb. 12, Reeves and Slaughter gathered with other women from around the state at the SunTrust Center auditorium for an orientation about their positions and the goals for the General Assembly before meeting with their local legislators.
As local constituents, the women were allowed to visit their representatives, make their presence known and demonstrate their support of LWV.
“We had arranged to meet with Del. Will Wampler, but we really got lucky and got to talk with Sen. Todd Pillion and Del. Israel O’Quinn,” said Reeves.
With a primary focus on promoting voting, the LWV members advocated the prevention of gerrymandering — when a political group tries to change a voting district to create a result that favors them.
“This issue is a priority of our local league because we’ve been concerned about gerrymandering,” said Reeves. “When a party gets in power, they have the authority to redistrict following the census, and when they do so, they do it to their favor. We as the League of Women Voters are always looking out from a nonpartisan viewpoint to protect the voters.”
During the 2019 legislative session, both chambers passed the Virginia Redistricting Commission Amendment, which would amend the state constitution to guarantee more bipartisan redistricting. According to Virginia law, any constitutional amendment has to pass in the Legislature during two consecutive years before it can be placed on the ballot for voter approval. This year's bills are still working their way through both chambers.
“We advocated on behalf of the league, asking that they vote in favor of this legislation,” said Reeves. “We were among many other members from all over the state who talked to their own legislators,” she said.
The amendment would call for a 16-member commission with eight legislators and eight citizens to ensure transparency in redirecting and the map being drawn fairly.
“Basically, this ensures fairness in voting and redistricting so that every voter has their voice heard,” said the teen.
With limited time to speak with the legislators, Reeves and Slaughter also left a packet on behalf of their local league with a series of election bills for which they asked their legislators’ support.
Making a personal connection
Slaughter looks forward to the local league reviewing the bills passed by the General Assembly and discussing ways they can raise awareness through voter drives, promotion and forums with candidates.
“The most important thing I learned is the need for advocacy,” said the teen. “I think a lot of people feel like their voices aren’t heard. I now see the importance of contacting legislators and advocating issues. Before this trip, I never knew how important it is to make a personal connection with legislators.”
Reeves and Slaughter sat in on a Senate session while at the state Capitol.
“We see these things in the media, but this gave me an up-close experience of what actually happens in the House and the Senate,” Slaughter said.
They also visited the Library of Virginia while in Richmond to view “We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia” a few blocks from the Capitol.
The exhibition honors the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th constitutional amendment, which affirmed the right to vote for women.
“The exhibit was very informative,” said Slaughter. “They featured biographies of many of the women who were influential during the women’s suffrage movement.
“It was an inspiration how passionate they were and how that passion resulted in women gaining the right to vote.”
