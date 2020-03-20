To comply with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to help reduce the possible spread of the coronavirus, and for the safety of residents, Monday’s Wytheville Town Council meeting will not be open for public attendance. However, the meeting can be viewed live on the town of Wytheville Facebook Page. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Also, the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, which will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the administration building, is encouraging people not to attend the meeting. If you want to address the board, please email or call the board clerk at mgcollins@wytheco.org or 276-223-4500 by noon Tuesday.
Board meetings are posted on YouTube within a day or two of the meeting.
On the Town Council agenda, is a request by the American Cancer Society for a waiver of fees for the use of Withers Park May 14-16 for the Relay for Life event.
Other items include measures the town is taken regarding the coronavirus, a change in the brush pickup schedule, information on the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, and health insurance and liability insurance renewals for the town.
