ABINGDON, Va. — With less than two weeks left on the summer calendar, the Abingdon Farmers Market continues to thrive with record numbers of customers each week.
“We’re running about 1,200 to 1,300 customers at the market each Saturday,” said David McLeish, manager of the Abingdon market located on the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street.
“It’s definitely been one of our best seasons. I think people are becoming more aware of good eating habits and appreciate the large number of vendors we have each week and the variety of foods we offer.”
McLeish said as many as 54 vendors sell their wares on Saturdays.
“We still have locally grown corn, tomatoes, mushrooms, lettuce, peppers, watermelon, apples, grapes, paw paws, sprouts and more,” said McLeish.
“The fall greens like kale will be arriving soon, as well as items like potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and butternut squash.”
As the season begins to wind down, market hours are about to change.
The Tuesday market from 3 to 6 p.m. will close Sept. 24 until it reopens in April.
The Saturday market will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October, at which time a Holiday Market will kick off from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday from Nov. 2 until Dec. 21.
The Winter Market will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays in January, February and March. The regular market will reopen in April 2020.
To learn more about the Abingdon Farmers Market and the vendors who participate, visit www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.