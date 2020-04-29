BRISTOL, Va. — A stack of neatly cut, locally sourced maple occupies a corner of Alex Todt’s garage. Nearby, multiple shelves of maple await Todt’s saw.
Last week, the Bristol native cradled a guitar in his hand as he sat atop the woodpile inside his garage.
Welcome to the home of Big Bang Bristol. Todt’s imprint features handcrafted and designed homemade guitars and violins. He envisions them, designs them, builds them, occasionally plays them and sells them.
“It’s a one-man show,” said Todt, 40.
He paused. A smile, like that of a fellow with a wisecrack up his sleeve, creased his friendly face.
“Monogamy is for marriage,” Todt said. “Polygamy is for your guitar collection.”
A familiar presence of several decades on the Bristol music scene, Todt played bass guitar in bands of yore from The Whiskey Incident to Earth by Train. Neighbor JP Parsons, a member with the affable guitar maker in The Whiskey Incident, plays a Big Bang Telecaster guitar.
“I’ve known Alex for 10, 12 years,” said Parsons. “High IQ. He sees the whole thing. He knows design, knows what he wants to do.”
Todt earned a degree in art at Radford University. He learned to use a CNC — Computer Numerical Control — machine. The machine employs digital data as delivered from a computer, from which software manipulates the machine.
Todt works with a CNC at Bristol’s Strongwell Corp. A short drive away, upstairs in his garage out back of his 100-year-old home, he designs guitars and violins.
“What I love about making instruments is the gratification of seeing a talented musician take what I’ve created and make it sound great,” the married father of three kids said. “It’s like being a father. You see your creations bloom and reach its full potential.”
Todt spoke — from a socially distanced 10 feet away — while chording one of his latest guitars, a deeply resonant wood-grained Telecaster. It’s for sale at $799, cheap for a locally made guitar. Custom-built guitars cost more.
“If you want stock pickups, we’re starting at about $1,200 for a custom guitar,” Todt said. “Crazy finishes, tons of inlays, the price is going to go up. Since 2018, I’ve basically been doing just custom stuff. I’ve got a backlog.”
Numerous pickers in the area own a Big Bang guitar. Longtime blues-rocker Billy Crawford bought one of Todt’s earliest guitars.
“It’s a Big Bang Model E, and he even painted mine in vintage Gibson gold top,” said Crawford, of Bristol. “I first saw Big Bang guitars in 2017. I was thrilled that a young musician and luthier was operating in Bristol, Virginia, and I immediately reached out to Alex.”
Crawford, a longtime guitarist whose past includes touring professionally with renowned blues belter Deborah Coleman, outlined his vision to Todt.
“I wanted a dedicated slide guitar akin to a vintage lap steel but that could be played like a normal electric guitar,” Crawford said. “He knocked it out of the park with a solid built guitar that I’ve used the last three years with great results.”
Its sound, Crawford added, is “full and round, [a] broad spectrum of frequency.”
Virginia Ground’s Jamen Denton plays a J-Bird. An electric bass guitar fills the hands of Ryan Street of Bristol’s Harp and Coat Hanger. Parsons played Todt’s Telecaster across the country last year on tour with Hearts Gone South. He also played a Big Bang guitar during a recent installment of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“His Model A, one of his first guitars, I played at Rhythm & Roots several years ago,” Parsons said. “Sounded great. He pretty much designed what he wanted to play.”
Big Bang’s genesis evolved in a roundabout way. While in college at Radford, Todt worked in a music store in Roanoke. Eventually, he repaired instruments in the store. Therein birthed an idea.
“In the beginning of 2016, I was remodeling houses,” he said. “I wanted to open a music store in Bristol. Believe in Bristol had a contest where you could win some great money, help you build a business model. I took a class. Met a lot of downtown business people.”
Todt envisioned Big Bang Music Store. He planned to locate it inside one of Bristol’s old and unoccupied brick buildings downtown. Eureka idea, right?
“Well, I didn’t win,” Todt said.
Consequently, he hatched an alternate plan. Why not, he asked his wife, make guitars?
“She said, ‘Let’s give it a go,’” Todt said. I bought a CNC machine. It runs about $5,000. The software to create the program for this computer cost about $2,000. Then I started making the Big Bang Guitars shop — cutting prototypes, making guitars.”
Education provides a key to Todt’s success.
In addition to his degree from Radford and an unquenchable well of curiosity, Todt earned a spot to gather gems of wisdom from famed guitar luthier Wayne Henderson. He learned from the master guitar maker in his shop and while attending the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts in Marion.
“There’s probably a million people who would like to do that,” Parsons said.
Todt, a sponge in the midst of wise substance, soaked up knowledge that would create Big Bang Bristol. He crafts his creations from a selection of wood available, including ash, alder, poplar, maple, sapele and mahogany.
Ideas birth, templates toddle, guitars grow — then scream.
“They’re all different,” Todt said. “No two guitars are alike. I talk to each of my customers, try to find out what’s important for them.”
Todt estimates that he’s made between 40 and 50 guitars. Several, including his first, reside upstairs in his shop. Others, including a Jerry Garcia-inspired electric, await completion downstairs.
His next guitars? That depend on who calls and provides a vision. For instance, specs for a wicked Hound Dog Taylor custom guitar, as supplied by Bristol’s Moose Roberts, await Todt’s CNC machine and his subsequent touches.
Until then, it’s one cut of wood and one string at time applied for Bristol’s answer to Leo Fender: Alex Todt.
“I hope I’m creating a legacy,” Todt said. “I hope they will be making music long after I’m gone.”
