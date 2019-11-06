A Marion man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Tuesday evening while walking along Highway 16 in Marion.
Trooper J.E. Ferland said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. near the Interstate 81 entrance ramp at exit 45. Ferland said the pedestrian was walking across the southbound entrance ramp when a 2016 Volkswagen Passat out of Roanoke struck him while trying to enter the entrance ramp.
Ferland said the man sustained injuries to his head, back and lower extremities. He was airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he is listed as in critical condition. The driver of the Passat was not injured.
No charges have been placed against the driver at this time, but Ferland said the investigation will determine if they are filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.