A woman sketched the shrouded figures, capturing the seven before their images were revealed to the world. When the coverings were finally removed, the great-great-granddaughter of Laura Lu Copenhaver gave her bronze replica a kiss on the cheek. Surrounding the 3-year-old were hundreds of adults who hoped the work dedicated that day would make a difference in her life and all Virginia women to come.
Women of the Past
The Rev. Emily Edmondson’s voice carried across Capital Square in Richmond Monday morning as she prayed for the dedication of Voices From the Garden: Virginia’s Women’s Monument. The rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Marion offered a prayer of gratitude, especially for the role of women in the commonwealth’s 400 years of history finally being recognized.
The day was one of pride as after 10 years of work the first seven of 12 bronze statues encapsulating Virginia history were unveiled, including one of Smyth County resident Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver (1868-1940) a Christian leader, educator, and entrepreneur. While it was a day of pride for Smyth County, Susan Allen, a monument champion and wife of former Governor George Allen reflected, “What a great day for Virginia. What a great day for America.”
Gov. Ralph Northam called the monument honoring women’s role in history long overdue and said it’s the first of its kind in the country. He noted that only 10 percent of monuments nationwide honor women. “We’re finally telling a more inclusive story,” Northam said.
Lead sculptor Ivan Schwartz with StudioEIS built upon the governor’s contention, noting that in Central Park female statues are limited to Alice in Wonderland and Mother Goose. Not only women have been omitted but also Native Americans and African Americans. However, he said, “these centuries old sins of omissions” are being addressed. The country’s symbols are changing. (Please see an accompanying article.)
Women of Today
Nonetheless, the governor said, the work doesn’t end when these women are cast in bronze. Rather, he said, to rousing applause, equal pay for women must be ensured, women’s health care must be protected, and domestic violence and sexual assault must be combated. “What’s good for women is good for the commonwealth,” Northam said.
Women of the Future
Mary Margaret Whipple, former state senator and vice-chair of the monument commission, noted that the 12 women who will be featured on the statues and the 230 women listed on the Wall of Honor come from all walks of life — some were famous, others were obscure. All were imperfect. However, Whipple hopes the monument and these women’s stories will inspire young women. “We’ve left space for them to be there,” she said.
Whipple hopes they look at the statues and think: ‘I can make a difference. I can do that.’”
Sen. Ryan McDougle brought his young daughter with him to the ceremony. Of the monument, he said, “This is about real women who have done real things.”
Pulling his daughter to his side, he said, “this is not only about how proud we are of the accomplishments of role models of the past, it’s about how proud we’ll be of our baby girls’ accomplishments.”
To help young girls and boys learn about these women, First Lady Pamela Northam told the crowd that in 12 to 18 months an online portal will be launched for Voices from the Garden with interactive features teaching their stories. Teachers will even be able to download lesson plans.
In addition to Laura Lu Copenhaver, other statues in the monument plaza depict Pamunkey chief Cockacoeske, who signed the Treaty of Middle Plantation in 1677; Mary Draper Ingles, a Southwest Virginia frontierswoman; Elizabeth Hobbs Keckly, a Dinwiddie County slave who earned her freedom and became a successful seamstress; Ann Burras Layden, one of Virginia’s earliest settlers; Virginia Estelle Randolph, a child of former slaves who became a world-renowned educator; and Adele Clark, an artist and founder of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia.
For visitors to Capitol Square, a mobile app will be launched for self-guided tours.
On Monday, visitors, including some of the Girl Scouts who helped unveil the statues, were learning about Laura Lu from her family and admirers.
Edmondson has long been an admirer of Laura Lu Copenhaver. Edmondson serves on the Virginia Farm Bureau board, which contributed $100,000 to her statue because Laura Copenhaver served as a director of information for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, where she advocated for strategies to develop Southwest Virginia’s agricultural economy.
Following Monday’s ceremony, Edmondson said Copenhaver served in one way by helping farmers. She ended up making goods out of agricultural products for homes and marketing them around the world. After Copenhaver’s death at age 72, the business was incorporated as Laura Copenhaver Industries and operated until 2012.
She represents unsung women in agriculture, homes, life in Virginia, Edmondson said.
Several of Laura Copenhaver’s granddaughters were wearing commemorative swatches that displayed fabric made by her Rosemont Industries, which she established to see household textiles made by women in this area. She encouraged cooperative marketing of farm products.
Standing beside the statue of their grandmother brought back memories for Eleanor Bennett and Katherine Ratcliffe.
Eleanor recalled loving to spend summers with Laura at her home, Rosemont.
Katherine remembered that Laura wrote fairy tales and used to read them to her grandchildren. Another relative wore an Excellence in Composition Award pin that was presented to Laura likely when she was teaching at Marion College.
Tom Copenhaver of Marion gave credit to the women in his family. He acknowledged Laura and noted that his aunt Eleanor Copenhaver Anderson, a social worker and reformer, is now on the Wall of Honor. The Copenhaver women, he said, have been very involved in community life. (Also engraved on the wall from Smyth County are composer Annabel Morris Buchanan and Elizabeth Russell, Methodist lay leader.)
He also noted the hard work of his wife, Rita, to support the women’s monument.
Even before the monument’s dedication, people in Smyth County were remembering Laura Copenhaver and her service. John Graham planned for his congregation to sing one of the hymns she wrote, “Heralds of Christ,” on Sunday. He’d even encouraged other county congregations to sing the hymn, which is still published in the Methodist hymnal and reflect on Laura’s story.
In part, the hymn says, “…build now the road, and falter not, nor stay, prepare across the earth the King’s highway.”
As the Copenhaver family gathered around the monument for a family photo, 3-year-old Allyson Mary Copenhaver gave her great-great-grandmother Laura a kiss, perhaps for paving the way.
