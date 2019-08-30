A Marion man has been taken into custody and charged with the forcible rape of a 10-year-old girl.
Gary Dwayne Dotson, 37, was arrested Friday morning after school resources officers at an unidentified Smyth County school learned of the abuse on Thursday, said Sheriff Chip Shuler.
The Smyth County Department of Social Services and the Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.
Dotson is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon without bond pending an arraignment in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.
