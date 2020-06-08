The final of three suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at the Royal Inn in Marion has been taken into custody.
Marion Police Chief John Clair said investigators tracked 35-year-old Andrew Thomas Wyble down at a hotel in New Jersey over the weekend.
Wyble is believed to be the triggerman in the incident.
The investigation began after Marion officers received reports of gunfire at the Royal Inn. Clair said investigators arrived to find that several rounds had been fired through the window of one of the hotel rooms and shell casings were littered outside of Room 16.
No one was injured in the shooting. Clair said detectives are still investigating for a possible motive and intended target.
Surveillance footage from surrounding buildings gave police a description of the getaway vehicle and three persons of interest were developed.
Charles Michael Funk, of Marion, was arrested the day after the shooting, and Stephen Nathaniel Anderson, of Lynchburg, was arrested on June 6. Both men have been charged with attempted robbery and accessory to attempted murder.
On June 7, Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas received information that Wyble, the third suspect in the incident, was located at a motel in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Lyndhurst police were contacted and a SWAT team evacuated the building, where Wyble surrendered to law enforcement.
He is currently charged with attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are expected to be placed once Wyble is transferred to Virginia.
Violence in the community has been a concern among its citizens, Clair said, and he wants residents to know that it's not going unchecked by law enforcement.
“I want the community to know that we are quietly and professionally working to make Marion a safer community,” he said.
Marion PD extends its appreciation to the Lyndhurst, NJ Police Department, with special thanks to Lt. Goral in the patrol division and to Hostage Negotiator Lt. Nick Coviello.
