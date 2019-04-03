ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Main Street could be in fatal financial jeopardy now that Abingdon Town Council has dropped all funding for the 12-year-old program in next year’s proposed budget.
Mayor Wayne Craig said Friday that the town has had some tough decisions to make on its 2019-20 budget.
That includes slashing $10,000 from the Community Center of Abingdon yet still funding that organization with $25,000 for next year.
The town has also slashed its contribution to the William King Museum of Art from $80,000 per year to $45,000 — less than half of the $100,000 requested, Craig said.
Still, Abingdon Main Street, which is getting none of the $30,000 per year that the town had been supplying, may be the hardest hit.
“The Main Street program has been problematic for many years,” said Craig, 78. “And we decided that this is a tough budget year, and they’re underperforming our expectations.”
In all, the total budget for Abingdon stands at $26.44 million and contains no tax increases, said Ken Vittum, interim town manager.
The budget is not expected to be finalized until June, Craig said.
“It’s all still proposed,” he said.
Annually, the town’s contributions to Abingdon Main Street represents half of that organization’s $60,000 annual budget, said Carrie Baxter, executive director of the program since August 2017.
Founded in 2007, what was once called Advance Abingdon serves a milelong corridor along Main Street [U.S. Highway 11] at the center of Washington County’s courthouse town, helping property owners with facade improvements and staging events.
Abingdon Main Street sponsors the town’s popular painted wolves in the downtown corridor, which are used as a fundraiser.
Yet now, with an impending loss in funding, Baxter said she’s not sure whether Abingdon Main Street can also sponsor the unique and popular Buskerfest this summer.
Instead, she said, that would have to become a town-sponsored event.
Baxter said she learned as early as January that her budget request may not be met.
“From their point of view, they felt like they were not getting their money’s worth from Abingdon Main Street,” she said.
That point was echoed on Friday by Vittum, who said, “I think council had some questions on whether they had been performing on a level that they felt they were getting a return on their investment.”
Funding from the town “sort of sets us up to start our year off,” said Baxter, 40.
The remaining $30,000 in the program’s budget generally comes from fundraising, such as operating a beer garden during the town’s Thursday Night Jams, Baxter said.
“But not having funding, we will not be able to run the Thursday Night Jams,” Baxter said. “So we will be losing that.”
Now, Baxter wonders if the program will “stay afloat.”
“We’re at a little bit of a loss,” Baxter said. “As of right now, it’s not looking promising, I will say that.”
