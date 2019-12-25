Attorneys for coal operator Blackjewel LLC provided further details about expenses incurred during the company’s bankruptcy proceedings in a response filed earlier this month to questions a federal judge raised about over $73,500 worth of hotel and travel-related expenses lawyers and other professionals working on the case reported to the court this fall.
Frank W. Volk, a judge for the U.S. bankruptcy court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Charleston, previously issued an order seeking more information about nearly 75 expenses that lawyers, an investment banking company and a research group reported for compensation and reimbursement.
Volk asked probing questions about how many nights professionals stayed in hotels, the costs of individual meals and whether certain expenses were necessary. The costs mostly related to travel, lodging and meals from July through September.
These expenses occurred throughout proceedings for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which the company filed for in a federal court in West Virginia on July 1 and resulted in the sudden layoff of hundreds of employees at facilities across central Appalachia and in Wyoming.
Blackjewel employed more than 480 people in Virginia and many went three months before receiving owed back pay.
Looking at about 30 expenses from Squire Patton Boggs, a law firm representing Blackjewel, Volk examined costs such as a $982.32 stay at a Westin hotel and asked, “Was this hotel room for one person for one night? Was it necessary to stay at the Westin?”
In a filing on Dec. 10, the firm wrote that the amount was for four nights for one person at the Westin with a corporate rate for each night of $209.
“The Westin rate is comparable to other hotels within walking distance of Squire’s Cincinnati office where the Auction was held,” the firm wrote, referring to an auction held at its office in August for Blackjewel’s assets.
The firm offered similar explanations about costs and comparisons to other hotels for additional lodging expenses. Some food expenses that the judge thought were for individual meals actually reflected cumulative food expenses beyond just one meal, according to the firm. However, the firm offered to withdraw its reimbursement requests for some of the reported food and parking-related costs.
Meals at the Blackjewel assets auction also came under close scrutiny from the judge, who requested a full list of food provided to attendees.
Over the course of the three-day auction, Squire Patton Boggs reported it spent hundreds of dollars on breakfast, lunch, and dinner for 60 to 70 people on the first day of the auction and lunch on the second day for a similarly sized group. Lunch on the third day covered 10 people, according to the law firm’s filing.
The largest of these expenses was a $732 Dominos pizza dinner for 60 to 70 people on Aug. 1, the auction’s first day.
Another large expense tied to the law firm was a reported expense of $22,748 on “telephone” services.
In its response to the judge’s questions about the nature of these charges, Squire Patton Boggs said the expenses relate to 1,223 phone calls between attorneys and paraprofessionals of various parties involved with the case. The law firm indicated that it will send the court a list of phone calls.
The court has not yet filed any orders approving compensation for the reported expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.