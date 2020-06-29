By Jim Talbert
Tazewell, Va. - Tazewell County students will head back to class Aug. 17.
At its June 29 meeting the school board approved a calendar that sends teachers back to work Aug. 14 and students to class Aug. 17. Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said the 190 day calendar will end school June 2 2021 for students. Stacy said the 10 additional days will allow the county close the gap created by this year’s early closing.
Stacy said the staff is still working on the plan for classes in the fall and hopes to have details on how classes will be conducted at its July 13 regular meeting. The plan will be presented to the state department of education as well as the regular board.
The primary purpose of the recessed meeting June 29 was approval of the $67,181,703 budget for fiscal 2021. The county funded $12,438,586 of that amount and also allowed the system to keep its carryover from the current budget.
The state will supply $42,277,250 with the remainder coming from the federal government in the form of grants. Board Chairman David Woodard said the state funding could change since the legislature is reconvening in the fall to take up budget matters.
Stacy said the budget includes a one step raise for teachers and an increase in the local contribution to the cost of health care and new benefits for classified employees. It also has funds for new buses, a new garbage truck, school psychologist and repair work at several schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.