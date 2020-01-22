ABINGDON, Va. — Local residents marched in the rain up Main Street on Saturday in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Appalachian Peace Education Center hosted its 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The celebration began Saturday with a discussion about diversity at Charles Wesley United Methodist Church.
The program was followed by a march along Main Street, beginning at Charles Wesley and ending at Abingdon United Methodist Church. Moderate rain fell as dozens of participants walked up the street, carried signs and banners about diversity, equality and King and sang songs about peace.
Another program was held at Abingdon UMC, where Jerry Jones and Clara Bristol served as masters of ceremony.
“The time is always right to do what is right” served as the event’s theme. The popular quote comes from King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”
Washington County high school students were asked to write about the quote in an essay, three of which were read by the student writers during the event.
Megan Garrett, a student at Holston High School, said that “the time is always right to do what is right” stands true today, particularly in reference to protests about police brutality. Garrett cited three incidents, such as the death of Freddie Gray in 2015.
Shannon Dunning of John Battle High School and Jack Bundy of Abingdon High School also wrote winning essays.
Bucky Boone led a call and response. He spoke about past civil rights events and current events, and each time the audience responded with King’s famous quote about doing what’s right. Boone spoke of the Virginia General Assembly passing the Equal Rights Amendment. He also mentioned climate change, nuclear weapons, the conflict with Iran and border issues.
The celebration also included performances by choral students from Washington County schools and the TechGYRLS from the YWCA of Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.