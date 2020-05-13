DAMASCUS, Va. — A recent trip to the grocery store may leave you asking, “Where’s the beef?”
Once again, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are managing to change the way we live, especially when it comes to what we put on the dinner plate tonight.
Beef cattle farmer Adam Wilson in Damascus explained sparse cuts of beef on the grocery store shelves are more than likely caused by a disruption of the supply chain — not a lack of beef.
Many large meat processing plants throughout the country recently were forced to close or slow down when the coronavirus infected their workers, causing a massive bottleneck in the meat and livestock supply chain.
“These closings are really presenting challenges to the beef supply chain,” he said.
Closed meat plants mean less meat on the grocery shelves, he said.
“But there is no widespread shortage of beef in the United States. I believe these are temporary conditions that are causing the limitations. It’s not the producer’s fault that the meat isn’t in the stores. It’s just that things are so much different than what there were.”
According to the USDA, U.S. processing plants are operating between 50-75% of their normal capacity to allow for worker protections and distancing requirements that will help keep plant workers safe and on the job.
Markus Vaughn, manager of the Washington County Meat Packing in Bristol, Virginia, said business is booming for the local facility. More people are responding to the shortages in the stores by turning to local meat packers to process meat for their own use or to resell to customers.
“Usually, we’re booked up about two to three weeks this time of year because it’s our slower time of the year. But instead, we are booked up for six months,” said Vaughn.
Vaughn said all meat that will be sold to the public must be inspected. “We’re doing more inspections for meat resale than we ever have.”
The meat packing facility processes meat from lamb, goats and pigs, in addition to beef.
Most of the increase is being seen in beef, he said.
“I think more people are buying local meat to help support the farmers. And consumers also like to know where their meat comes from. Meat no longer carries labels that tell customers where it was processed.”
Last December, Congress repealed the law that requires Country of Origin Labeling, which informs consumers of the origins of the animals and where it was slaughtered.
Panic-buying
Wilson believes panic-buying is also responsible for a lot of the meat shortages.
“As a consumer, when you go to the grocery store and you really want that pack of rib-eye steaks and it’s not there, you may panic and think they have run out,” he said.
“But that’s not the case. The cuts you are looking for may be there tomorrow. It’s a temporary thing.
“When processing plants do not run at full capacity but the demands for beef stay the same, that causes the problems you are seeing. It makes it hard for every cut of beef to be there consistently.
“It’s like the toilet paper deal,” he said. “People buy five packs of toilet paper instead of their normal one. All [of] the sudden, grocery stores run out of toilet paper. It’s the same way with beef.
“I know for a fact that you can’t find a freezer anywhere — at all. It’s because people are buying up a surplus of beef, pork and chicken and freezing it. People who normally buy four steaks are purchasing twice as many each week.”
Crippled supply chain
The crippling effects of COVID-19 are testing the nerves of cattle producers.
Wilson, who sells an average of 20 processed beef to customers per year, is worried about how long it will take for the supply chain to recover.
“Cattle sold to feed lots out west to fatten up are not being moved to the next step at processing plants because of the closings of some plants. Some farmers may have to keep their animals longer before moving to the next supply chain.
“It’s going to take a while for feed lots to move the cattle and restock their inventories.”
Wilson is among several local farmers who sell their processed beef to area restaurants and individual customers. The farmer regrets not scheduling appointments with Washington County Meat Packers before the pandemic hit.
“Normally, it takes a month to get an appointment to take a cow to be processed. Last week, I called for an appointment and was told the earliest would be mid-September. Now, I’m out of the products because I can’t get them to the processors.
“Some people are good with waiting that long, and some are not.”
The cattle farmer mostly sells his beef to 7 Trails Grill in Damascus, but since they have been closed, he has relied on selling to individual customers.
“I’ve had more calls in the last two months about beef than in the last two years. It’s amazing how many calls I’ve been getting.”
Even at selling ground beef for only $4 per pound, Wilson said he gets more for selling the cuts of processed beef than he would from selling the cow at the market.
“You get more money for a processed beef, but it also has more in it.” Wilson’s cattle are grain-finished, adding an extra expense for the producer.
“You get more, but you have to spend more, too.”
Increased beef sales
Seth and Courtney Umbarger, who own and operate Laurel Springs Farm and Store in Marion, said they take a load of cattle to Mays Meat in Taylorsville, North Carolina, every week to accommodate the increasing demand for beef in their community. They also occasionally use Seven Hills Food in Lynchburg, Virginia, for processing meat.
“We have definitely seen an increase in our retail sales, and we’ve seen a huge decrease in our wholesale sales because a lot of restaurants have closed, and that has been about 80% of our business,” said Courtney. “Our business has flip-flopped now and become primarily retail, which has been our goal all along.
“We raise all-natural, pasture-raised cattle that is grain finished. We don’t use any added growth hormones, steroids or antibiotics,” she said.
“We also raise our own pork, which is sold at our store on Main Street.”
The business is a local incubator, carrying the products of several small businesses, including Southern Fork Farm, Duchess Dairy Products, Abingdon Olive Oil, Dark Hollow Micro Roasters, Gather Ye Honey, Vintage Kitchen Cast Iron and Collectibles and Dreamland Alpacas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.