Three of the supervisors who served with him decided to return Wade Blevins to a position of leadership that should feel familiar to him. Their move came despite a recommendation for another experienced candidate.
Tuesday evening, the supervisors acknowledged the recent resignation of Chilhowie District Supervisor Curtis Rhea, which he submitted Sept. 30.
The first step was for the board of supervisors to accept the resignation of the first term supervisor, who was elected in November 2017.
Supervisor Phil Stevenson said, “The man clearly wanted to resign. I respected the man. I respect his resignation.” He went on to move that the board accept his resignation, which was approved with no dissent.
County Attorney Jeff Campbell then informed the supervisors that they had 45 days to appoint an interim to serve until a special election could be set and held.
The supervisors, however, were ready to act Tuesday.
Supervisor Charlie Atkins submitted a letter from the county’s Democratic Committee noting that Rhea was a Democrat and asking that William “Bill” Blevins be appointed to represent the seat until the special election was held. Blevins, Atkins said, has served honorably as a longtime supervisor, even heading up the state organization representing counties at one time.
Supervisor Roscoe Call, however, put Wade Blevins’ name in the running.
Stevenson concurred that Bill Blevins is a good man, but Wade Blevins is a conservative.
Atkins pointed out that after Wade Blevins lost the 2017 election he never showed back up for a board or committee meeting.
Supervisor Judy Wyant also noted that Wade Blevins lost the election.
When it came to a vote, it was 3-2 with Call, Stevenson and Rick Blevins voting for Wade Blevins and Atkins and Wyant voting for Bill Blevins. Chairman Todd Dishner was absent.
Wade Blevins first earned a seat on the board in November 2001 when he unseated Tom Bishop in what was a year of controversy about zoning. At the time, Blevins said, “I will listen to the people and do what the majority of the people want. I’ll be the voice for them.”
In 2017, he was unseated by Rhea when the challenger claimed slightly more than 58 percent of the votes cast.
On Tuesday, the board also petitioned the circuit court for a writ of election on the appropriate date to elect a representative. The supervisors had hoped to hold the special election in conjunction with Chilhowie’s municipal’s election in May to avoid the costs of opening the polls another time but code requirements may prevent that move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.