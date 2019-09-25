ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County has declared a local emergency due to dry weather conditions and issued a ban on burning, effective immediately.
The ban is a result of an extremely dry September and no significant rainfall predicted in the coming weeks.
Open-air burning will be prohibited in the county on both public and private property until further notice, and response and recovery programs will be on alert for any necessary emergency operations. Suspending burning activity can significantly reduce fires and thus free up response time for fire agencies as they deal with dry fire hazard conditions.
The ban is likely to last until Washington County receives a significant amount of rainfall that will reduce fire danger.
For more information, contact Theresa Kingsley-Varble, coordinator of emergency management, at 276-525-1330.
