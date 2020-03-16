A young mother who never experienced play as a child may not know how to bond with her children. That’s the case for many of Smyth County’s young women who were born to drug-abusing parents and witnessed nothing but that culture from birth.
Today’s mothers deserve a chance to learn.
Sandy Bryant, Mount Rogers Community Services executive director, made that assertion to Marion’s planning commission Monday evening as she explained the services the agency would like to add to its Evergreen complex on Culbert Drive.
The Project LINK residential housing center, which would serve pregnant women and mothers who are recovering from addiction and their children, would also work to reduce the number of babies who are born addicted to drugs, a serious problem for Smyth County.
The 2016 rate per 1,000 births of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS),a group of conditions caused when a baby withdraws from certain drugs he’s exposed to in the womb before birth, was 6.7 for Virginia, 20.4 for the Mount Rogers Health District and 37.8 for Smyth County.
Bryant noted that more than a third of the community’s newborns face NAS.
Bryant stressed that the participants would not be active drug users and that no methadone or related drugs would be dispensed at Evergreen. The women accepted for the residential program would “need to be very motivated.”
The center, which would house up to 22 women and children, would offer residents a warm, secure environment where the mothers can gain strength and say no to drugs and/or alcohol while maintaining and growing their bond with their children, Bryant said.
For similar services in this region, Bryant said, mothers now must go to Tennessee.
As part of Project LINK, Bryant said that the residents would be helped through Parent-Child Interaction Therapy. She noted that Mount Rogers’ counselors have been trained by Duke University therapists in the practice. In this therapy, she said, the counselor works unseen from behind a mirror to coach the mother in bonding activities. With the therapist out of the room, there’s no risk of the child bonding with him.
The center, Bryant said, will be staffed 24/7. While pre-approved family members can visit the center, it would only be for limited time periods. The director emphasized children and their mothers would be protected from abusive relatives.
Bryant described the Evergreen site, where many other Mount Rogers outpatient services are already provided, as the perfect place for the Project LINK center.
Bryant told the planning commission that she expects the program to result in a decreased need for foster care, decreased criminal behavior, a smaller number of drug-related police calls and less child abuse.
“It’s a good thing. It’s the right thing to do,” she said.
Based on Medicaid limitations, Bryant estimated that most of the women would stay at the center 30-90 days.
She said the decision to pursue this project and grant funding was based on the results of a Community Needs Assessment completed by county citizens who identified substance abuse, child abuse and mental health as three of the four top priorities. (Childhood obesity was the other priority.)
To proceed with the project, Mount Rogers has asked the town of Marion to rezone part of its Culbert Drive property. The Evergreen site includes both Medical Arts (MA) and R-1 Residential zoning.
Mount Rogers would like the town to rezone the R1 property to MA and vacate all the property lines within the tract.
According to Cameron Wolfe, who is serving as the project’s architect, 45.5 percent of the adjoining property is already MA.
If the town isn’t comfortable with the rezoning, Wolfe said a Special Use Permit is an alternative.
Wolfe also serves as Marion’s planning commission chair, but because of his conflict of interest did not act in that capacity Monday.
The request first went before the Marion Town Council last week. At that time, Town Manager Bill Rush said with the center’s proximity to the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences, much of the land in that area that isn’t already MA will eventually be rezoned for that designation.
The project, however, is not without critics.
At that council meeting, Erwin Rowland, an adjoining property owner, addressed the council and presented its members with a letter opposing the rezoning. She wrote, “I can’t think of a single reason having a drug treatment facility on Culbert Drive would in any way be in the best interests of the residents living there and at adjoining Berry Place. But I can think of numerous ways it will hurt that neighborhood and potentially destroy its quality of life.”
Jeff Repass, Mount Rogers’ general services manager, said that the center will not be a clinic or a treatment center.
Bryant later emphasized that no one with drugs in their system would be accepted.
At the Smyth County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening, Ralph Price expressed his opposition to the project, saying it was inappropriate for a residential neighborhood. He also expressed fears about drugs coming in the neighborhood.
At the Marion meeting, council member Susie Jennings, who also serves on the Mount Rogers Community Services board, said the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has several similar facilities around the state and that no problems have occurred at them. The state agency already has Project LINK sites in 10 other localities ranging from Virginia Beach to Northern Virginia to Roanoke to far Southwest Virginia.
Bryant, who previously served with the community services agency in Lynchburg, said some of its centers were in residential neighborhoods and no problems occurred in the 30 years she worked there. She described neighbors bonding with center residents.
When asked how it would enhance the neighborhood, Bryant said that would be up to the neighbors. If they embrace it, she said it could prove heartwarming.
Several people questioned why the center wouldn’t be developed on land Mount Rogers hopes to acquire on the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health campus where the agency is developing a complex of mental health services.
Bryant explained that Mount Rogers wants to focus on providing adult services on that campus. She observed that the community desperately needs geriatric services, noting that soon one out of every four county residents will be over the age of 65.
Existing nursing homes, she said, often struggle to care for patients who need psychiatric services. She envisions a center with such capabilities.
The planning commission returned the rezoning request to the town council so that a public hearing may be scheduled. While the final decision hinges on the council’s action Monday evening, officials anticipate that the hearing will take place on Monday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.