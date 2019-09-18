ABINGDON, Va. — “Miss Louise” welcomed me into her home at 105.
That’s not her address — 105 — but her age.
Only, now, she’s 106!
Born on Sept. 14, 1913, Louise Trayer Morgan spent her earliest years at Pounding Mill, Virginia, a tiny Tazewell County community about halfway between Tazewell and Richlands.
She has spent the last 42 years as a widow in Abingdon since losing her husband, Fred Morgan, in 1977.
“Miss Louise,” as she’s called by all, has actually been a fixture in the Abingdon community since the earliest days of the Barter Theatre in the mid-1930s — and also about the same time that one of Abingdon’s former colleges got its start as a hotel, now called the Martha Washington Inn, the place where she celebrates her birthday each year with a party.
Today, Miss Louise is looking forward to another year at home, where she lives in Abingdon with the help of friends and caretakers.
“She has a very good attitude about life,” said one of her caretakers, Patty Wright, 60, of Damascus. “Very pleasant.”
For years in Abingdon, Miss Louise served as a nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital. But she also ventured as often as possible to her weekend cottage near South Holston Lake.
Miss Louise loves to fish.
She also likes to sip red wine. With a smile, she said, “That’s good for you.”
And when it comes to what she eats?
“I just eat,” she said, matter-of-factly. “And I’m one of those people who eat most foods. I’m not finicky.”
Why, when I paid a visit on a Tuesday afternoon, Miss Louise had just finished a few chicken livers, cooked at a convenience store in Hansonville, Virginia, and delivered by a family friend, Richard “Dick” Wolfe, of Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
While here, too, I asked if Miss Louise still got out to the polling places.
The answer was no. She no longer voted in elections.
But she did for years, she said.
And, yes, she still keeps up with the local news.
So, well, I had to ask her: What should we do with the existing yet crowded Washington County courthouse? Should the county and town leave the courthouse where it stands, or should it be moved elsewhere, such as the old Kmart at 300 Towne Centre Drive?
“No,” said Miss Louise. “No moving. No moving.”
And why’s that?
“Well, it’s been there all these years,” she said. “Why disturb it now?”
