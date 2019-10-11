A Marion man accused of strangulation, child abuse and assault, another accused of rape, and a Saltville man accused of the aggravated sexual battery of a child were among those indicted during the September Smyth County Grand Jury session.
According to court records, 38-year-old James Robert Taylor II was indicted on a string of assault and other violent charges after he fought with police following a domestic altercation in May.
According to a criminal complaint, Marion police officers were called to a home on Laurel Street in reference to the altercation. When police arrived, a woman’s screams could be heard, Marion Officer J.S. Hess wrote in the complaint.
When Hess entered the home, he saw Taylor trying to leave with a three-year-old family member in his arms, the complaint said. When Hess told Taylor he was not free to leave, Taylor pushed Hess and put the officer in a headlock while Taylor was still holding the child, Hess wrote.
Another officer arrived and “attempted to subdue the accused by delivering numerous strikes to his face, while I delivered strikes to the back of his head, telling him to let the child go,” Hess wrote.
Once the child was freed, the complaint said, Taylor kept his hold on Hess. After Taylor was stunned with a stun gun, he was taken into custody.
According to the complaint, police learned that Taylor had grabbed his girlfriend by the throat until she couldn’t breathe, slammed her head into a door, leaving a hole in it, and then pushed his fingers into her eyes while she was on the ground.
In addition to the assault on the woman, the complaint said that Taylor had grabbed another child by the arm and threw him onto the floor, visibly injuring the child, and grabbed the woman’s mother and smacked her head into a bed frame.
The grand jury indicted Taylor on charges of strangulation, child abuse, assault and battery, assault and battery of a family member and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Taylor’s girlfriend told police that he had been drinking heavily.
He is scheduled for trial Nov. 13 in Smyth County Circuit Court.
The grand jury also indicted 66-year-old Charles Claybourn Ballard Jr. on a rape charge.
According to court records, the Marion Police Department received a complaint from an adult woman in December 2017 that she had been sexually assaulted by Ballard.
The woman told investigating officers that she had been penetrated during the assault. DNA evidence was collected and the woman underwent a physical examination, according to a search warrant.
Ballard told police during the investigation that he was unsure of what happened because he had been intoxicated. His DNA was later confirmed to match that of the collected evidence.
Ballard was initially charged with rape and sodomy in November 2018.
He is scheduled for trial on the rape charge on Nov. 6.
The grand jury also handed down an indictment for 55-year-old Darrell Stacy DeBord, of Saltville, on an aggravated sexual battery charge.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the Smyth County Courthouse in May, DeBord is accused of touching a 9-year-old boy’s genitals while he slept.
The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office received the initial complaint from the Department of Social Services in February. According to the complaint, the boy told investigators that DeBord had come into the room where he was sleeping, laid down beside him and began touching him. The complaint also stated that DeBord had made vulgar comments to the boy and told him to keep it a secret.
DeBord is scheduled for trial Nov. 13.
Others indicted during the September grand jury session include:
Jeffrey Stuart Thompson, 49, of Marion, was indicted on two counts failure to register as a sex offender.
Kenneth Kirwood Kilby III, 30, of Mouth of Wilson, was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.
Marcus Dean Sanders Jr., 56, of Marion, was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.
Christopher Wayne Hess, 34, of Marion, was indicted on a grand larceny of a vehicle charge.
Takoda Kole Snavely 20, of Damascus, was indicted on grand larceny and statutory burglary charges.
Christopher Lee O’Quinn, 34, of Cedar Bluff, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Donnie Wayne Phillips, 55, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Daniel Wayne Miller, 31, of Marion, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
James Lee Millsap, 29, of Saltville, was indicted on a failure to stop at the scene of an accident charge.
Doyle Arnel Whitlock, 60, of Bristol, Tenn., was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Jason Michael Jones, 32, of Meadowview, was indicted on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
Deborah A. Rogers, 61, of Marion, was indicted on an embezzlement charge.
Justin Kyle Hardy, 29, of Marion was indicted on a third-offense shoplifting charge.
Sherman Hoover Underwood, 30, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and assault and battery of a police officer.
Brian Cory Hoover, 30, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
Tracy Lynn Wymer, 49, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
Jimon Khaleel Williams, 21, of White Plains, Maryland, was indicted on a possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute charge.
Christopher Lee Collins, 37, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting.
Kellee Gayle Welch, 39, of Atkins, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone.
Lucas Cain Yarber, 37, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Larry Emmett Worly, 47, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Dean Litton, 53, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Danny Richard Parks, 51, of Meadowview, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Adam Wade Williams, 38, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
David Wayne Sexton, 44, of Glade Spring, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Abigail Marie Goff, 19, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Kimberly Ann Park, 32, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
William James Hicks, 32, of Abingdon, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
James Holmes, 20, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jack Daniel Mullins, 46, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Brittany N. Webber, 26, of Dublin, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Shane Walton Tuell, 40, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Edward Eugene Taylor 48, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Sean Cody Blake, 33, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Wendy Marie Louise Reynolds, 39, Abingdon, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Christopher Lee Burchett, 38, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.
