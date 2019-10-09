Casey Price of Marion and his sister, Emily Shay Price, of the local band Forsaken Hero, have taken a step into the larger world of Christian music, signing a song contract with a major record label.
Forsaken Hero signed a deal with Bridge Music and Graybeard through Provident Distribution (a division of Sony Records) and released a radio edit of its song ‘I Will’ on Sept. 27.
The song is written by Emily with music by Casey. It is produced by Josiah Prince, mixed by Brendan St. Gelais, mastered by Nathan Dantzler, and then edited for the radio edit by Alex Ryan. Cover art is by Joshua Adams.
“We are super excited for this new partnership! God is good!” Casey Price said.
Formed in 2011 by the brother and sister while they were in high school, Forsaken Hero has since shared the stage with Building 429, Ryan Stevenson, Stars Go Dim and Sidewalk Prophets, among others.
Price said his band was approached by Graybeard management in Nashville and told about a new deal with Bridge Music through Sony Records to distribute music through Provident Distribution, a Christian music branch of Sony. They told him of a new song discovery program and wanted a radio edit made of the band’s song, “I Will” that is on their album Anthem.
“It was funny because ‘I Will’ was the only song on the album not released as a single,” Price said. “They heard it and decided they wanted to make it their song through distribution.”
“We said, ‘Yes,’” Price said. “We thought about it for a bit and thought it sounded like a cool thing to do. Emily thought it was cool, especially since it was the main song written for the album Anthem and it was the song they picked.”
It was the last song Forsaken Hero finished in time for the album to come out this past June, and since it had not been released as a single it was something new for those who bought the album.
Price said they took the song to a studio in Bristol to make the radio edit. A little bit was chopped out to make it about 30 seconds shorter. He and Emily did a photo shoot for the cover.
“It felt really cool, especially getting a professional photo shoot and not having to pay for it,” Price said. “We were in Pigeon Forge, the family, at a Christian music event at Dollywood when they called asking could we come to Nashville for the photo shoot.”
The whole family went to Nashville – which Price said is becoming a home away from home for him after many visits – and got the photos made. Sony chose the one to use, he said, and started announcing the plans for release.
Price said the response to the release has been good. The song can be found on all the streaming services and digital platforms.
“A lot of people are excited that a local group like us is getting signed with Sony,” Price said. “It’s a pretty big deal. The song will get more exposure, so that’s great.”
And as this new move is taking place for Forsaken Hero, Price is taking off on a brand new adventure, going into music full-time. He left in late September to join As We Are on tour with Sanctus Real, Christian bands headlining the Confidence Tour across the country. Price is playing guitar with the tour. He is hoping this tour will help open doors for Forsaken Hero.
In 2015, Price said that someday he would like to take his music ministry on the road full-time. This new adventure is a first step.
Recently engaged, Price said his fiancée, Carrie, is excited for him, and will be busy planning their wedding while he is on the road. He will meet up with her and family members next week for the Dove Awards in Nashville. It’s the first year Forsaken Hero is recognized as official artists in the Gospel Music Association.
“We’re not just a garage band anymore!” he said.
“We are so blessed and excited,” Price said. “God is on the move. We can't wait to see what new doors God opens for our ministry in this new season.”
Follow Forsaken Hero and Casey’s adventures on the road on Facebook.
