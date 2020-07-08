ABINGDON, Va. — Pharmacist Derek Web became Abingdon’s newest mayor at last Wednesday’s Town Council meeting.
“It’s my pleasure to serve with these guys and gals up here,” Webb said.
Webb also thanked his supporters and his family. “It’s not easy giving up that family time and spending time away from home.”
Donna Quetsch was elected the town’s vice mayor. “I’m also honored,” she said. “In the last two years, the town has made good progress.”
In turn, the Town Council made several appointments, including newly elected Councilman James Anderson continuing his role on the planning commission and new Councilwoman Amanda Pillion becoming a member of the Veterans Memorial Park Board.
Quetsch was also named to the town’s Infrastructure Advisory Committee.
In another matter, Webb discussed how to replace former Councilman Al Bradley, who resigned at June’s Town Council meeting. Now, Webb said, applications are being accepted to fill Bradley’s post.
“It is my wish that we get lots of applications,” Webb said. “We do have 45 days from today to actually appoint someone to the fifth seat of council.”
In business items, the council approved a resolution to issue bonds up to $2.5 million to seek more funds for the Abingdon Sports Complex — an issue that the council has discussed in several previous meetings.
