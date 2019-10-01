Retired teacher, coach, principal and superintendent, Kyle Rhodes of Marion, is seeking a seat on the Smyth County School Board in November’s election. He will vie with Patrick Ford for the Park District seat being vacated by Bill Veselik.
Rhodes holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies (2011) from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision (1990) from Radford University, and a bachelor’s degree in education (1978) from Emory & Henry College. He is also a graduate of Marion Senior High School.
With 38 years in education, Rhodes has served 13 years as a teacher and coach at Marion Senior High, 11 years as assistant principal at Marion Middle, five years as principal at Marion Middle, three years as director of curriculum and instruction for Smyth County Schools, three years as superintendent of Bland County Schools, from which he retired in 2014, and three years as supervisor of instruction for Smyth County Schools.
Rhodes has made professional presentations on the topics of “response to intervention” and “bully prevention” in Texas as well as Williamsburg, Emory and Grundy from 2002 to 2012. He served as adjunct instructor in special education law, a master’s degree course, in 2016 at Virginia Tech.
He is a four-time Coach of the Year, once for football and three times for wrestling, and is co-founder of the MSHS chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“I relish the opportunity to continue to serve the students, teachers and parents of Smyth County,” Rhodes said. “I demand the best of myself and will bring that to the job of school board member. I will work to be sure there’s the highest degree of collaboration for the well-being of all.”
Rhodes and his wife, Debbie, live in Marion. They have two grown sons, Alex and Zeb, and a grandson, Tydus.
