By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. - Seeking control of their own school system Tazewell County’s school board met with legal counsel June 17.
During the emergency called meeting the board adopted a resolution addressing the inequity shown to Southwest Virginia's region and school divisions by allowing other regions to open for business on their own schedules. The resolution also addressed the concerns opening schools on a statewide, or even regionwide, basis would not treat each division equal, as many counties have no active cases of COVID-19, and haven't for quite some time. Additionally, the resolution requests the governor of the Commonwealth allow each local school board, in consultation with their health department, be allowed to decide how and when to reopen schools.
School Board Chairman David Woodard said, “Our board firmly believes that the power to govern and operate schools is granted in Article 3 Section 7 of the Virginia Constitution. That authority rests solely with the duly constituted local school board.” Virginia's Constitution guarantees a right to public education to the state's children. Governor Ralph Northam ordered all of Virginia's schools closed on March 13 of this year, and has recently begun addressing how to reopen those schools in the fall.
“Our interests lie solely in the well-being and safety of our students and staff so that they may receive the highest quality of education available,” said Dr. Christopher B. Stacy, division superintendent. “We are taking all of the precautions that we can take, including buying PPE, replacing water fountains with bottle filling stations, and planning extra cleaning and sanitation time into the schedules. However, it will be very difficult, almost impossible, to follow the state's guidelines in our geographic region.”
The resolution passed by the board has also been passed by other school boards in Southwest Virginia. It is expected that a majority of those boards will be passing the resolution in the coming weeks.
“It is important that we be the advocates for our students in times such as these. We do not believe the Virginia Constitution was wrong when placing governance of local schools in the hands of local boards - it is nearly impossible to sit in the seat of state government and make decisions for every school in the Commonwealth, and do so effectively or safely. For this reason, our board is going a step further and exploring our legal options to regain the authority to open, operate, or close our schools based on what the situation is in Tazewell County,” said Woodard. “We are especially concerned that we will be allowed to restart school, in a manner that we want to, and then schools will be shut down statewide again if cases of Covid spike in Northern Virginia. Our teachers are telling us what we already know - our kids need to be in the classroom, if at all possible. We've lost 1/2 of a year, we cannot afford to lose anymore.” Dr. Stacy said that the administration for TCPS is working hard to bring together a strong educational plan and is spending the next month testing online learning programs with pilot teachers and students, and planning how a blended or online schedule might look.
The board took no action yonder passing the resolution and Woodard said a decision would be made in the months ahead on how to proceed and whether there would be a need for legal action.
