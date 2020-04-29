Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SMYTH COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... TAZEWELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WESTERN BLAND COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WESTERN WYTHE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... GRAYSON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 530 AM EDT. * AT 1135 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE LOCALIZED SMALL STREAM FLOODING. ONE TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA DURING THE EVENING. ANOTHER THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH, TO AN INCH, IS POSSIBLE THROUGH 2 AM. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAINFALL MAY CAUSE MINOR FLOODING OF SOME SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WYTHEVILLE... GALAX... MARION... RICHLANDS... BLUEFIELD... TAZEWELL... AND SALTVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&