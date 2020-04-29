A member of the Wythe County Rescue Squad, who was hired by the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department after the two groups merged operations in March, is under investigation for embezzlement, according to town officials.
Fire Chief Marc Brade declined to name the employee, but said the person was first placed on probation, then terminated, after the matter came to light.
Brade said that after the merge, he gained access to the squad’s financial records and began to study the figures. He learned that the squad had two ATM cards used by some squad members. When he reviewed the ATM purchases, he realized a card had been misused, including a $1,900 Amazon purchase.
In all, about $3,700 was taken after the two departments merged and before Brade learned about the ATM cards. It’s possible more was taken before the town took over the squad, Brade said.
“Clearly, the greatest concern for us was if there was money taken after the acquisition of the WCRS (in early March),” Brade said. “(The misuse of funds) has been going on for the better part of six to eight months.”
The fire chief said it took him two or three weeks to review the squad’s financials and let town administrators know there was a possible case of embezzlement.
Wytheville Town Attorney Chris Menerick said town officials alerted police in late March.
“We wanted to look into it to see how serious it was, and then turned it over to the police,” he said. “There will be charges filed. The person will be facing criminal charges, and we have already talked to the person about restitution payments, and they are working to pay their debt off.”
Brade said the fire and rescue department hired six to seven WCRS employees when it acquired the rescue squad.
Over the past several years, the WCRS has faced financial and other problems.
In March 2014, the squad announced that it planned to close its doors because of financial problems. The squad turned down help from Wythe County before eventually working out an agreement with the county to keep the squad running.
Also around that time, two sisters who once helped lead the squad pleaded guilty to grand larceny, admitting to stealing $3,000 from the squad’s bank account over a roughly two-year period.
In July 2017, a former WCRS captain pleaded guilty to two felony drug charges. According to the prosecutor and police, the captain stole drugs when he worked at the squad.
The squad’s precarious financial situation is one reason the town wanted to take over the squad, Brade said, adding that the town plans to give stability and oversight “to ensure these kinds of things don’t happen again.”
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.