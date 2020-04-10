A controlled burn turned into a 20-acre brush fire in the Piney Section of Wythe County on Tuesday.
Ivanhoe Fire Chief Jared Price said the fire at 315 Harmon Road was reported about 2 p.m. Crews cleared the scene about three hours later.
“Between the wind and the dry, hot ground, it caught the field on fire, and it ended up in the woods,” Price said. “It was pretty crazy and big. It got going quick because the wind pushed it so hard.”
The fire department received assistance from the Speedwell Fire Department, the Max Meadows Fire Department, the Lead Mines Rescue Squad, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Forestry.
The fire burned a small portion of land owned by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Price said, adding forestry officials said firefighters “put in a great fire line that stopped the fire.”
Price thanked members of the assisting agencies.
“With calls of this size, it is made a lot easier with the hard work and team efforts of our neighboring departments,” the fire chief said.
