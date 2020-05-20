ABINGDON, Va. — It’s funny, the little things that you miss after something you love gets taken away.
And, all of a sudden, you come back and go, “Wow.”
Like the Virginia Creeper Trail.
My son, John, and I have made many visits to “The Creeper.”
But when it was closed?
We had to improvise.
And when it was open?
Well, wow! I was so glad to see the big tree. Here, at a marker in Abingdon, it’s known as the “Ancient White Oak.”
That tree is estimated to be about 150 years old and has a circumference of about 19 feet.
It’s believed to be the oldest tree along the trail.
And it is rather ironic that it’s still standing, since logging was such a big business along the path when this was a railroad during the early 1900s.
On that Wednesday in May, this tree was, oh, so pretty, after having bloomed with lots of leaves following the spring rains.
According to a marker along the trail, some trees like this were left standing because their branches and twists were unable to produce good lumber.
As nature lovers, though, that’s to our benefit, because now that tree looks like an old friend, sturdy and strong, near the Abingdon trailhead.
What else did I see?
What looked like long rows of mud: It’s the future site of the Abingdon Sports Complex.
And it was so soggy that we could not stop pondering a pond, just off the Virginia Creeper Trail.
Currently, there’s been much discussion among Town Council members — and council candidates — over whether to spend an additional $2 million to build out all of the fields.
Right now, though, that site is mud.
And with the coronavirus swirling through society, who knows when those ballfields will be built — or be safe to open?
Despite that, along the Virginia Creeper Trail, we can still stand and gaze at this muddy field of dreams.
At one time, you know, that’s all the Virginia Creeper Trail was — just an abandoned railroad line surrounded by folks with dreams of turning a rail into a trail.
And now?
It’s open again.
Never mind the coronavirus.
Just keep your distance — like we did with our dog Patches and a couple of dogs that came to greet him between the Ancient White Oak and the future site of the Abingdon Sports Complex.
