The town of Abingdon is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms to repair and replace approximately 466 feet of brick-on-sand sidewalk along the north side of Main Street and the south side of Valley Street.
The project would include resetting limestone edges and possibly constructing a new 4-inch-wide concrete edge along the sidewalk. Abingdon anticipates the project will be completed by May 29 and will be paid for through the town’s general revenue funds.
The town asks for all bids to be sent to the Town Municipal Building at 133 W. Main St. Bids must be received by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
Sealed bids should be addressed to Derick Lester, Town Hall, Abingdon, Virginia, 133 W. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 and must be labeled “BRICK SIDEWALK REPAIR & REPLACE.” Bidders should include their company name and address on the envelope.
To request a full copy of the invitation to bid, contact Derick Lester at 276-628-3167 or dlester@abingdon-va.gov. A copy can also be downloaded from abingdon-va.gov.
