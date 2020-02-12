The Carter Family Fold will present a concert of old-time music by High Country Strings on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Members of High Country Strings include Anissa Burnett, sister Kathleen Burnett and Cody Bauer. Kathleen began singing at age 3 and has won many awards for singing and fiddle-playing. She currently studies music at ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots Music program, and she has participated in Junior Appalachian Musicians. Anissa is a music instructor who began pursuing fiddling at a young age and has participated in music festivals and fiddlers’ conventions. She also attends ETSU’s music program. The Burnetts hail from Boone, North Carolina, and fellow bandmate Cody Bauer is originally from Pittsboro, Indiana. Bauer, currently employed at Knox County Schools, studied at Milligan College and is the band’s primarily fiddler, while Kathleen and Anissa provide vocals, guitar and banjo.
To hear clips from their performances, search High Country Strings on Facebook.
Tickets to all Carter Family Fold performances are sold at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11 and free for children under 6. Visit www.carterfamilyfold.org for more information.
