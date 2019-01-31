The Town of Wytheville has hired its first paid fire chief. Marc Brade started work in November. With his hiring, the town council signals a desire to move from a department of volunteers supplemented by paid personnel to a career department supplemented by volunteers.
Brade is in the process of hiring six additional paid firefighters, doubling the current number. Career fire departments are becoming more necessary across the country as volunteers become more difficult to retain because of the necessary training and time required to become a firefighter, Brade said.
However, the department is still seeking to increase the number of volunteer firefighters “so we can have more and more people available to respond to calls for service,” he added.
Although his immediate focus is on hiring fire personnel, Brade has also proposed adding EMS personnel to the department, but the council has not acted on the proposal. He said most fire departments also contain emergency medical services and do not function by themselves anymore.
The new fire chief will also work on standardized procedures and training for the department. In addition, the town recently approved the purchase of a new fire truck for nearly $560,000.
Brade, 44, grew up in northern Virginia and graduated from Virginia Tech, where he received a full scholarship to wrestle.
“I love this area and you can’t help but love being close to Virginia Tech and all of the fans,” he said.
He started his career in Prince William County, where he received paramedic and fire certifications, moving up the ladder as a volunteer and career firefighter/paramedic. Eventually, he became an assistant chief in North Dakota, but returned to Virginia for the Wytheville job.
Brade said he takes bits and pieces from each job, blending ideas, thought processes and experiences to mold the best fire department possible for residents.
Brade said everyone in town has been “super amazing” to him and his wife, who is a nurse at Wythe County Community Hospital. They have two children.
“It’s been really refreshing that the town has identified an area for improvement. They have never had a paid fire chief … They are clearly making that investment to make sure they provide the best quality product they can for the citizens and the town.”
During Monday’s council meeting, council member Cathy Pattison reported that the town recently received a draft report from the Virginia Fire Services Board, which visited Wytheville in October at the town’s request to review operations and discuss procedures. Brade and the town council are reviewing the report and will make comments prior to the issuance of the final report, expected in mid-February, she said.
“Interestingly, many of the things that are identified in the report are already underway,” Pattison said. “With the employment of a new professional fire chief, as well as many of the topics such as standardized procedures, training and other topics are already well underway.
“We believe that our efforts toward improving our fire services will be very beneficial to the community, and sometime in the near future, we feel that we will have a very effective professional fire department,” Pattison said.
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.