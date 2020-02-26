ABINGDON, Va. — Even on the eve of the talent show, my son was texting me: “I don’t need to be in the talent show.”
And that was because he just could not get the CD working to play Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”
I made one, and it worked on my computer. But, according to my son, it did not play on the school’s sound system.
But then, in a last-minute electronic master move, I burned a CD of what he needed: the music of Michael.
And that enabled my son to be one of 14 acts competing in “E.B. Stanley Middle School’s Got Talent” on Feb. 18.
In this show, we heard the comical singing sensation Maggie Smith, performing “Tear in My Heart.”
Jade Mathews sang “Titanium.”
Clark Russell performed a violin solo.
Khloe Woods offered a lyrical dance to “Hold On.”
Ava McClintic sang “Popular.”
And we got blasted by the heavy metal fusion of 14-year-old Jensen Roark, performing Metallica’s “Seek and Destroy.”
“I have blues and mainly classical influence when I play guitar,” Roark told me. “I did ‘Seek and Destroy,’ and then I did a classical piece.”
In the end, drummer Noah Denton scored a third-place finish for his explosive original called “Displacement.”
Singer Quinn Price played piano and scored second place for singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
And in first place?
Well, first: I didn’t have anything to do with this.
Scout’s honor: I didn’t even vote.
But my last-minute-planner son, John, managed to moonwalk away with a first-place win for dancing to “Billie Jean.”
Yes, he wowed the crowd with a moonwalk across the middle school stage!
Three days later, he was at it again. The 13-year-old danced to “Billie Jean” for students at the school.
And how did that go?
“I did it today,” he texted me, “and everyone loves me now.”
He also learned a lesson: Never give up.
