An Amber Alert issued last Wednesday for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Blountville, Tennessee, has led to a coordinated effort from police, businesses and community members to find the missing girl.
Evelyn was reported missing last week by “certain family members,” who reported to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services that they had not seen Evelyn since Dec. 26, 2019. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said officials believe she may have gone missing as early as Dec. 10-11, when a babysitter last saw her. Evelyn’s grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., who reported to Tennessee’s DCS last Tuesday, said he has not seen her since Thanksgiving.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has full custody and is not married to Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry, who is currently serving in the military in Louisiana. The sheriff said both parents are cooperating, but the sheriff said he had serious concerns about how long it took the police to be informed of Evelyn’s disappearance.
“These cases are already time-sensitive,” he said during a press conference on Friday, “and we urge anyone with information to come forth.”
Cassidy said no one has been ruled out as a suspect. Asked about details that Megan Boswell had provided to police, Cassidy said “a lot of her information hasn’t been accurate.”
“During our interviews, her stories aren’t leading up to stuff that we went out and checked on — video surveillance, eyewitness testimony,” Cassidy said.
On Friday, police tracked down Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport, Tennessee, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, of Bristol, Tennessee, who were in North Carolina driving a gray 2007 BMV that had been reported stolen. Authorities had been searching for the car in order to ask the pair questions about the case.
Megan Boswell had agreed to buy the BMW from its previous owner to give to Angela Boswell, but the owner never received payment and reported the vehicle stolen.
Angela Boswell and McCloud were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and for crossing state lines on a fugitive warrant, but police filed no charges against them relating to Evelyn’s case. Angela Boswell was extradited on Monday and is now in Sullivan County.
A deluge of leads
Investigators said on Monday that they have received over 425 tips in their search for Evelyn, but none have proved fruitful so far.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with the TBI and FBI to locate the missing girl. Cassidy says he believes the toddler is still alive.
“During the investigation, authorities have received a number of conflicting statements,” read a Sunday statement from the TBI. “That, combined with the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing, makes this a complicated case.”
No search parties have been called so far. Police warned people not to engage in private search parties and to be skeptical of social media rumors that may be inaccurate.
Evelyn is described as having blond hair and blue eyes, standing at 2 feet and weighing about 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow in her hair. Authorities urged anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND to report leads.
A large reward
Reward money has poured in from many sources, including Sheriff Cassidy, who is offering $1,000 of his own money for information about Evelyn.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser had also garnered $56,000 from volunteers hoping for Evelyn’s safe return as of Sunday. The account was not established by the Sheriff’s Office, but officials said they had submitted an inquiry to GoFundMe about the fund.
Contributors to the fund so far include Evelyn’s grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr.; Tommy’s son; Ballad Health and its CEO, Alan Levine; Fuller Paving Group; Storage Source One Self-Storage; and Indian Springs Armory.
Local food truck operator David Jessee of Colonial Heights, Tennessee, joined in the reward efforts on Sunday, contributing $450, half of his afternoon sales he earned by stopping his Krazy Gringos truck next to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We have family that works for the sheriff’s department, we’ve got seven kids, and we know how we’d be fighting to get ours back,” Jessee said. “We had a blast doing this and enjoyed the support of everyone who came out.”
A crowd of people came once they learned profits would go toward helping Evelyn.
“We’re just trying to support helping find that little girl,” said Heath McClellan, a Sheriff’s Office deputy who took his wife Amber and their 10-month-old son Bentley to the Mexican food truck. “This is a good cause.”
Another food truck patron, Jane Smith, of Bristol, Tennessee, said she had been following the story closely. “I’ve given it a lot of thought, a lot of prayer, a lot of concern. I just hope she’s safe and warm and fed and happy.”
Prayer and help
On Saturday, a group of local mothers also led a prayer service at Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol, where about 40 residents participated in a candlelighting ceremony and prayed together for Evelyn.
Amber Rogers, one of the vigil’s organizers, said it was a chance to be a “voice for the voiceless, people that can’t speak up for themselves.”
The group said they regularly help mothers with supplies, offering free food, clothes, diapers and beds. The group said they had purchased infant formula for Megan Boswell in July 2019 but did not know her personally.
“We asked Maggie how we can help in any way possible,” said Rogers, noting that the group has reached out to the family. “We’ve not heard back from her.”
No Boswell family member attended the Saturday vigil.
Another mother, Sonnie Moore, said she believed Megan was innocent and did not deserve to lose her child.
Rogers said that if she were in the mother’s shoes, she would do whatever possible to find her child.
“I wouldn’t stop,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.