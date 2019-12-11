ABINGDON, Va. — A new research authority has its sights set on promoting opportunities for energy development in Southwest Virginia.
The Southwest Virginia Energy Research Authority met in Abingdon on Friday to discuss how it can help grow the region’s economy and review ideas for how to accomplish that goal. The group formed this fall following the passage of a new law, and this was only its second meeting.
This corner of Virginia has relied for decades on coal. Because of that industry’s decline, the region has sought energy alternatives. The Southwest Virginia delegation wanted to create this new research authority to give that mission a boost.
“Southwest Virginia is a prime location for energy research and development activities that leverage our region’s talent and natural resources,” said Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, who patroned the legislation that led to the formation of the authority. “Our legislative delegation is committed to seeing the region build on its long history of energy generation in order to grow our economy.”
The 11-member group is composed of people appointed by the governor and legislators. Mike Quillen, chairman of the GO Virginia Region One economic development council, is chairman of the research authority.
Among its initial priorities are promoting development of renewable energy generation facilitation on sites including abandoned mine land and supporting the development of pump storage hydropower. Dominion Energy is interested in putting a hydroelectric pumped storage facility — which would move water to create energy during peak electricity times — in Tazewell County.
Michael Karmis, director of the Virginia Center for Coal and Energy Research, said the idea of an energy park for the purposes of research has been discussed for years, but he’d like to see a plan for that move forward to advance the energy development priorities. He envisioned testing and doing demonstrations of technology for pumped storage facilities.
“The thing that is intriguing about this is that there is not anywhere in America where this exists where you can have energy-type projects tested independently,” Quillen said.
Quillen said there are numerous professors in universities’ labs conducting research, but there’s an unmet need of helping businesses effectively implement the technology. He said this energy park could fill that void.
Karmis said workforce development will be crucial to the effort. He said projects aren’t going to be fully successful and beneficial for the region if there aren’t people here to fill the jobs.
“I believe the biggest problem we have in this part of the world is to encourage, promote and support STEM education,” Karmis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.