ABINGDON, Va. — Southwest Virginia pediatricians are seeing a worrisome trend develop among parents with young children — a shift that’s affecting much of the country.
Pediatricians in the region are reporting a drastic decline in vaccination rates since the COVID-19 crisis began.
It’s a trend, they fear, will lead to outbreaks of children’s diseases that normally would be prevented with vaccines, said a group of pediatricians from Richlands to Wytheville who convened during a Zoom interview last week.
“People seem to be afraid to come into the office,” said Dr. Sarah Seeley-Dick of Highlands Pediatrics in Abingdon.
“They are rescheduling visits and missing vaccines for their children. It’s really important not to miss vaccinations. Well-checks are super important to help prevent illness every day — not just during the coronavirus outbreaks.”
Studies done by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) indicate vaccination rates are dipping to dangerously low levels for this year. Last week, the AAP launched a campaign urging parents to call their pediatricians to schedule checkups and vaccines for children of all ages.
Vaccinations are not just for today. According to the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines “protect our children’s children and their children by keeping diseases that we have almost defeated from making a comeback.”
Lowered immunization rates in a community could open up new problems for a health care system that’s already burdened from the COVID crisis, said the local doctors.
Fewer vaccinations means more children will not be protected, which could cause local outbreaks or even epidemics. When fewer people get immunized, outbreaks of diseases like pertussis, known as whooping cough, could become more prevalent.
The doctors advise parents to become more aware of their children’s immunization schedules and to make sure their children receive the vaccines at the appropriate times.
“We’re concerned that people are so focused on COVID-19 that they may let down their guards, and other diseases, such as measles, that are ordinarily suppressed by vaccines will begin to resurface,” said Dr. Anita Henley of Royal Oak Pediatrics in Abingdon and Marion.
“Nationwide, this is a big problem,” agreed Dr. John Davis at Clinch Valley Pediatrics in Richlands, Virginia. “People are scared to come to the doctor. We even have people who won’t bring their sick children to the office because they’re afraid they may catch something while here.
“Word needs to get out that it’s not as dangerous as parents think,” Davis said.
“We believe most children experience very mild symptoms from COVID-19 and that most of our area has not seen a significant numbers of cases,” said Dr. James Scott of Wythe-Bland Pediatrics. “I think the serious disease cases will be extremely unusual in children and in our area.”
Seeley-Dick said all the local pediatric offices are “taking precautions that are extraordinary for our offices.
“We are taking extra precautions in all of our offices to make sure we keep people safe, and we encourage them to come in for their well-checks,” she said. “We want to start getting people back into the office so we do not delay vaccinations. But we also want to remind people that as we get back out into the world that we really want to make sure we’re doing our own best to prevent other people from getting sick, as in wearing our masks when we’re out in public and trying to keep safe distances between people.
“We know everyone wants to get out of the house. We know people have cabin fever, but we also don’t want to see all of this suddenly explode again.”
The doctors hope the safety measures they are taking will convince parents that it is safe to bring their children for visits.
People cannot mingle in waiting rooms; they must wear masks and practice good hand-washing, they said.
“We make sure people come straight from their cars to examination rooms,” said Dr. Amy Harden of Mountain View Pediatrics in Marion. “Nobody is in a waiting room, so you’re not going to be sitting beside someone who is sick. When patients come in for well-checks, they are coming into well spaces that have not had sick people prior to them. All of that goes together to help prevent the spread of disease as much as humanly possible.”
Examination rooms are thoroughly cleaned between patients, and staff members at all of the offices wear masks.
Dr. Pamela Myers said Highlands Pediatrics is making sure the safety and health of their families is their highest priority.
The doctor referred to a Probability of Contagion simulation graphic created by Ballad Health that demonstrates the benefits of social distancing and wearing masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We are strongly encouraging people to wear face masks, practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands. I think if people see us taking these precautions, they will be more likely to come in for visits,” said Myers.
“We want people in the community to know that we’re still here, and the recommendations made for children still exist,” said Seeley-Dick.
“It’s very important to stay up-to-date with visits. We’re doing our part to make it a safe and enjoyable visit.”
