CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — New leadership will take the reins of the Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival next year.
For nearly 40 years Linda Singleton and Sharon Lowe have worked with the Cedar Bluff Business and Professional Association to put on the festival and other town events. Singleton told Cedar Bluff Town Council at its Nov. 12 meeting that Brad and Natasha Ratliff will be heading future events.
“It has been an honor for Sharon and I to serve the town of Cedar Bluff for several years. It is time for someone else to assume the reins. Brad and Natasha can handle this,’ Singleton told the council.
own Manager John Absher said both ladies would be honored at the December council meeting.
In other action council:
*Approved the transient occupancy tax’s second reading and established it as part of the town’s code.
*Approved the town Manager to contract with private attorney’s or collection agencies to collect taxes owed to the town.
*Approved the second reading of an ordinance to require all solid waste in the town to be taken to county landfill.
*Approved an ordinance establishing a $50.00 fee for returned checks to the town.
*Approved a $250 donation to Crab Orchard Museum.
*Heard from Police chief Mike Brown about the canned food drive his department is conducting. Also heard from Brown about the police explorers program his department is planning.
*Also heard from Brown that the department is now in compliance with the asset forfeiture program and is working to rejoin the drug task force.
*Heard from Linda Singleton that the town will host a Christmas Concert from the Claypool Hill Church of Christ Choir in the gazebo Dec. 16 at six p.m.
*Heard from Absher that several complaints of speeding on Edgewater Drive had been received.,
*Discussed with Brown and Absher the possibility of allowing four wheelers to drive on town streets.
*Heard from Absher that the town will learn the status of its Rally grant Nov. 26.
*Passed a resolution for a C-Prop grant for the overlook park.
*Heard from Absher that tax tickets had been sent out.
*Discussed problems getting easements for the utility line on McGuire Lane.
*Discussed plans for the town Christmas parade Dec. 14.
*Heard from Mayor Lee that radar might be the solution to speeding on Edgewater Drive.
*Tabled council member Kenny Shepard’s motion to change the meeting time from 7:30 until 6:30 starting in January.
*Adjourned until Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
