ABINGDON, Va. — A 60-year-old Abingdon man died following a two-vehicle crash last Wednesday night in Washington County, according to the Virginia State Police.
Omer H. Kolling Jr. was traveling northbound in a 2003 GMC Sierra in the 21000 block of Green Spring Road at around 7:45 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, according to a VSP news release. Kolling died en route to the hospital, the release states.
Cecil B. Tipton, 45, of Haysi, the other driver, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to VSP.
Officials said Kolling was not wearing a seat belt, but Tipton was buckled up.
