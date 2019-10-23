MEADOWVIEW, Va. — In an effort to boost local agriculture, a consortium of business partners has developed one of the first hard apple cider companies based in Southwest Virginia to sell its products.
Tumbling Creek Cider Co., affectionately named for the resourceful creek that winds through Clinch Mountain, will make its official debut from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at White Birch Kitchen and Juice Bar in Abingdon. The restaurant is creating a special pairing menu for the event.
During the grand opening, the company’s first handcrafted, flagship cider — Moonshot, a semidry hard cider — will be available for purchase by the glass.
In the next few weeks, the company will release Hellbender Hopped, named for the native salamander — another reference that honors the place and culture of the region.
Hellbender Hopped is a hard cider with the addition of locally grown hops, the flower from a hop plant that is used as an agent for flavoring.
Hard cider is simply apple cider that’s been allowed to ferment and produce its own alcohol content. The natural sugars in apple juice ferment to alcohol levels comparable to beer.
“We’re working on developing ciders with blueberries, cherries, pears, spruce sprigs and even smoked jalapenos,” said Mark Finney, who, along with Justen Dick, Tom McMullen and Jerry Bresowar, started the hard apple cider company, confident that it was an emerging market.
“Craft beer may be starting to plateau on its curve a little bit, but the craft cider industry is right behind it and exploding,” said Dick, whose Kelly Ridge Farms houses the cidery, a new 50-by-70-foot facility with all the modern cider-making equipment needed to produce quality products.
“We got into the craft beverage and specialty crop industry with the goal of revitalizing and finding ways to get people back into agriculture,” said Dick. “We want to open up easy ways for people to get their farms productive again. People have grown apples for hundreds of years here. We want to get folks growing apples again.”
During their first year of operation, they plan to distribute kegs of their hard cider to locally owned restaurants in the region where customers can purchase the cider by the glass. They also hope to have 750-milliliter Belgium-style bottles of the handcrafted hard cider for sale on the shelves of local retailers, such as Food City and other local markets.
Opening a tap room in downtown Abingdon is on their list for the near future.
A majority of the apples used to make the hard cider are sourced from local producers, as well as from friends and neighbors in the area, while some come from heirloom trees on Dick’s farm, a homestead that’s been in the Kelly family for more than 220 years. Hewe’s Crab, Virginia Beauty, Newtown Pippin and Old-fashioned Winesap are among more than 400 apple trees grafted and grown this spring and summer. The trees will be planted this winter with the expectation of harvesting apples in the coming years in a new orchard expansion.
Grassroots-built and -focused
The grassroots company takes a from-scratch approach to cider making, operating from a farm between Hayter’s Gap and Meadowview and surrounded by the gentle mountains of Southwest Virginia.
The entrepreneurial venture became more than a dream after the partners won the Emory & Henry Business Innovation Award of $5,000 during the 2019 Washington County Business Challenge. The award was given based on the company’s goals to help foster economic and community development in the Glade Spring, Emory, Meadowview and Saltville corridor.
The company is the brainchild of the four professionals who spent countless after-work hours researching and discussing how they could turn their hobby into a lucrative business that benefits the community.
They have sold small units of the company to community members to help defray costs of the nearly $100,000 business and to help engage the community in their endeavor.
Dick is a hydrogeologist and owner of Kelly Ridge Farms, where he grows hops, pigs and sheep. He works full time at the Department of Environmental Quality as a hazardous waste regulator for Virginia.
A botanist and evolutionary biologist, Bresowar is an assistant professor in biology at Emory & Henry College.
McMullen, a former science professor at Virginia Intermont College, participates in community service projects.
Finney is associate professor in mass communications at Emory & Henry College.
Making cider
“There used to be a thriving apple industry in the region, and some of those apple varieties were exclusive to this region,” said Finney. “A lot has gone away over the years. We want to support apple growers in this region while making a product that is interesting and fun.”
Jim Bonham, whose family was a leader in producing apples in the area a generation ago, recently was invited to visit Tumbling Creek Cider Co.
“The Bonham family created an apple variety years ago, and it has become extinct. If we can find one of the trees, we’d like to propagate it and bring the variety back,” McMullen said.
Their first experience with making cider began last fall when they pressed 500 gallons of juice, all of which was frozen while they applied for federal and state licenses. The original juice — and another 2,000 gallons — has been used to create the first batch of Moonshot cider. Eventually, their goal is to produce 7,000 gallons of cider per year.
Making hard apple cider requires precision and lots of patience, said the producers.
The first stage of the process is grinding the apples to make pomace, the juicy solid residue that remains after grinding.
Their German-made grinder is made to avoid cutting stems and seeds.
Buckets of pomace are emptied into stainless steel bladder presses, which compress the pomace against the outer walls of the press to release the juice, producing about three gallons per bushel of apples.
The pressed pomace is not wasted but used to feed heritage breed pigs on the farm.
The juice is transferred to plastic drums and, when full, pumped into intermediate beverage containers. Once filled to 250 gallons, yeast is added to convert the sugars to alcohol, which begins the primary fermentation in a cooler for about a month.
The juice is then pumped into bag-in-box containers, which store the juice and allow it to age to increase the flavors.
After that, the juice is transferred to a unitank, where it is back-sweetened for extra flavor and carbonated under pressure. From there, it goes into bottles and kegs.
Taking a leap of faith
“If you turned back the clock to a year ago, all we had was a pasture where this apple cider facility stands,” said Dick. “Now we have thousands of gallons of cider about to be sold. I put this forward as a testament to other folks looking to do similar things. Take that leap of faith.
“I wish my grandfather could see how far we have come with this venture. I look forward to my kids thinking about where they are and where we’ve come for them. One of our goals is to build jobs for our kids and start a legacy for them to continue,” he said.
“We want to keep the business local and sustainable. It’s our ethos to carve out our niche of people who appreciate the art and the science and the value we put into our product.
“I doubt our path will follow national trends,” said Dick.
“But I expect we will eventually be a regional player one day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.