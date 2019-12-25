ABINGDON, Va. — When April Cox needed a dressy outfit for an upcoming interview, she didn’t have to look far. The Virginia Highlands Community College student turned to the college’s new initiative for helping students achieve success in the workplace.
Cox was outfitted in a dress shirt and pants available in the college’s Work Closet, a new program that will take the stress off students who may need a no-cost, professional wardrobe in a hurry.
“When you’re a student with classes or a family at home, you don’t have time to run out to shop for clothing. If you’re a student, you may not have a lot of money, either,” said Traci Mitchell, career services specialist at the community college.
“The free service gives students more flexibility. They can come to Career Services on campus, and we can suit them up with something right here. It helps with their schedules, too. They may get a call from an employer requesting an interview, and that appointment could be as early as tomorrow morning.”
Although a few students already have used the service, the Work Closet formally opens on Jan. 13 at the beginning of the spring semester at the college.
Mitchell said the college had previously offered a clothes closet on campus, but many of the items had become outdated and not geared for interview purposes.
The new and improved closet is stocked with new and gently used clothing — men’s and women’s suits, pants, shirts and shoes — that have been donated to the program. The service offers a variety of sizes, including small and plus sizes.
“We ask that donations be recent styles and trends, have no stains or pet hairs and no missing buttons. We want students to leave here in an outfit feeling really good. And there’s something about putting on that new professional suit that builds confidence,” Mitchell said.
Students who use the Work Closet are not required to return the clothing. “Depending on how much we have available in sizes, we may even give students up to three outfits if they get the job. This will help out until they get their first paycheck.”
Mitchell said the clothing program complements the goals of the college’s career services to meet the full needs of job-seeking students. Their monthly Career Connection meetings teach job-seeking students how to write resumes and interview for jobs.
“If we put them in a nice outfit but don’t teach them interview skills or the right way to compose a resume, we’ve done them a disservice. I like for our students to go through our job-keeping and job-seeking series.”
The career services specialist hopes to expand the work closet to include more than professional clothing.
“A lot of our students are involved in technical programs, such as welding, machining or electrical technology. They’re probably not going to show up for an interview in a suit. We plan to offer nice work pants and nursing scrubs for our health care students.”
Mitchell said she hopes the Work Closet also will be used to help prepare students for the college’s annual career fair, where as many as 50 employers meet with students on campus.
To learn more about making donations to the Work Closet, contact Mitchell at tmitchell@vhcc.edu.
