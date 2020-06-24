EMORY, Va. — Based on recommendations from Emory & Henry’s COVID-19 Task Force, classes on the Emory campus will begin on Monday, Aug. 17, and the semester will end on Tuesday, Nov. 24, prior to Thanksgiving.
The amended calendar will ensure students get a full semester of instruction, fulfilling the requirement for class days from the Department of Education. Students usually return after Thanksgiving for a few weeks of finals, but the new schedule will let students avoid traveling back to campus, avoiding concerns over a resurgent COVID-19 in the fall.
The fall semester will be divided into two 7-week terms, based upon each student’s current class schedule. Details about daily class scheduling and distribution of classes between the two terms will follow. Every effort is being made to build in safe distancing and other health measures, in accordance with public health guidelines.
“Our goal is to provide the distinctive quality educational experience that Emory & Henry students value and have come to expect,” said Michael Puglisi, provost. “In preparing for fall classes, faculty are taking into account the need to be flexible, adaptive and creative regarding the uncertain situation.”
Should a student want to transfer and stay close to home, Emory & Henry is accepting applications until July 27, and scholarships are still available for the fall semester. Students can apply at https://www.ehc.edu/admission/apply-now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.