ABINGDON, Va. — A drug investigation dubbed Operation Pandemic has resulted in 101 indictments and 40 arrests so far, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis announced last week.
The joint investigation was a collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and 48 people have been charged, with some still at large, Andis said during a news conference.
Andis said the roundup was named Operation Pandemic because while most people self-quarantined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug dealers continued to sell, and law enforcement continued to work to arrest them.
“I think it will help curb some of the drug distribution for a little while, put people on the edge. We’re still working hard, diligently and effectively,” Andis said.
As part of the monthslong investigation, Andis said his office worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bristol Virginia Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other law enforcement agencies in nearby counties and North Carolina.
So far, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, prescription drugs and marijuana have been seized. The drug in the highest quantities was meth, the majority of which was smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico and other countries, according to the sheriff.
Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said the public can expect another wave of arrests toward the end of July.
