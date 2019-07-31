A Meadowview, Virginia, man has received a 1,240-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the 2018 abduction of a 15-year-old girl.
Leroy VanMeter Jr., 45, was sentenced recently to 1,240 years but will serve 60 years, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.
The 73 felonies that VanMeter pleaded guilty to in April include one count of distribution of methamphetamine to a minor, one count of abduction, one count of allowing a child to be present during production of methamphetamine, 20 counts of indecent liberties with a child and 50 counts of production of child pornography.
Cumbow said his office did not offer a plea agreement in the case.
“That is certainly one of the higher sentences I have seen,” Cumbow said.
VanMeter was accused of abducting the teen, who had been missing since May 30, 2018, in Chilhowie. She was found at an abandoned house in Meadowview on Sept. 6 of that year, Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said.
Chilhowie Police Lt. Aaron Smith said the girl was last seen at her foster home in Chilhowie and was believed to have run away. The Virginia State Police issued an endangered child alert in September 2018 before she was found.
Originally from Bristol, Virginia, the girl was placed in the Chilhowie foster home by the Bristol Department of Social Services, which also investigated her disappearance.
Three others were also charged. John Charles Pender, 68, of Abingdon, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit abduction and one count of rape. His case is set for Aug. 9. Barry Andrew Glenn, 53, of Abingdon, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit abduction and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug, 16. Carla Norris Allen, 37, of Meadowview, was also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit abduction. She pleaded guilty in May.
