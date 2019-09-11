“Regis,” the Pet of the Week, is a beautiful ginger and white male tabby that’s about a year old. He is very sweet, and we all know ginger’s make the most affectionate of cats. He must be adopted by Sept. 17.
Other animals available for adoption at Smyth County Animal Shelter:
Dogs
“Abe” is a one-year-old male blue tick hound.
“Callahan” is a one-year-old male tuxedo terrier.
“Georgie” is a one-year-old male pitbull mix.
Cats
“Foreman” is a four-year-old neutered male Siamese mix.
Please visit the shelter to see other cats and kittens available for adoption.
Intake varies day to day, so by the time of publication, many more animals could be available.
The shelter is on Fox Valley Road in Marion, just off exit 39, under the trestle. Viewing and adoption hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 until 4:30 p.m. Call 276-646-2222. Spay/neuter fees are required to adopt unsterilized animals. They are reimbursed to the facility performing the surgery. Fees: dogs/puppies -- $60, female cats/kittens -- $55, male cats/kittens -- $40. No fee is required for animals that are already spayed/neutered.
Come by the shelter to view other available animals or check out Smyth County Animal Shelter or Smyth Shelter Friends on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.